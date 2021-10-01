Voyage Warrior sail

RACE 1 (1,200M)

5 GOOD NEWS looks set to run well on debut. He impressed against a strong lot in his trial.

1 MY ECSTATIC can roll forward from Gate 1 under top apprentice Jerry Chau.

9 TOUCH FAITH has some ability. This is not an overly strong contest. He commands respect with Joao Moreira up.

4 WHISKEY NEAT is consistent.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

9 DURHAM STAR has more ability than his record suggests. He has Zac Purton aboard.

2 LORD THUNDER won nicely on debut. Drawn well, he should be handy, if not lead.

11 MONSTER KAKA is up to this grade. He gets his chance with the light weight.

5 LUCKY ARCHANGEL trialled well for his debut.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

4 SHANGHAI DRAGON can roll forward from the good gate and play catch me if you can.

8 WINNING STEED has the in-form Matthew Chadwick aboard from Gate 2.

2 SUPER FAST owns a smart personal best over the course and distance. Purton is aboard.

1 SPEED FAY FAY is next best.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

1 DAILY CHARM closed off nicely for second first-up this campaign. He will relish the step-up in trip. The one to beat.

3 VIVA POPCORN is a fast-finishing chestnut who is suited to Karis Teetan's riding style.

13 RIGHTEOUS WIN has drawn well. He also looks suited with the added distance.

7 FIGURES TWO will get back and run on, so Gate 14 of 14 is no issue. He gets Moreira on top.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

8 NERVOUS WITNESS scored impressively on debut. Another win looks very likely, despite the rise in class.

7 IAN has ability. He can bounce back with the return to the straight course.

1 CARROLL STREET is a three-time winner from four starts in Hong Kong. He is proven down the straight.

5 PROPICE is better than his record suggests. Must include.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

8 THUNDERSTRIKE boasts a strong record from four starts in Hong Kong. From the good gate, he gets his chance.

1 CASIMIRO is stepping back to Class 4, where he is a three-time winner. He gets Chau's handy 5lb (2.28kg) off.

2 ROMANTIC COMBO is consistent without winning.

9 KUNG FU TEA slots in light and deserves respect.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

4 MISTER SNOWDON was unsuited by the slow pace first-up. He is a rising talent.

6 BEAUTY FIT is somewhat enigmatic. But, on his day, he is pure class.

2 MASTER MONTARO has a stack of ability and warrants plenty of respect.

1 CALIFORNIADEEPSHOT should roll forward. Must also respect.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

7 VOYAGE WARRIOR has drawn well and looks set to roll to the front. The blinkers will sharpen him up. His best form down the straight has him winning this.

4 COMPUTER PATCH won this race last year. Well weighted, he has a good chance.

9 SUPER WEALTHY is a possibility with his light weight.

6 LUCKY PATCH has the stand-side draw. He is proving to be a sprinter with a future.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

11 WIN WIN closed in nicely first-up, breaking 23sec for his final 400m. With improvement, he looks the one to beat.

3 ALL FOR ST PAUL'S should cross the field to try and lead.

5 TIANCHI MONSTER pairs up with Purton. The good gate suits. He will be competitive.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

4 QUADRUPLE DOUBLE performed well first-up to finish third at the Valley. With improvement, he gets his chance from Gate 3.

5 WINNING FOR ALL gets Purton. Gate 1 suits and this galloper owns a smart personal best over the course and distance.

2 DROPS OF GOD's last run can be forgiven. Chances are he should find the front.

3 THE GOLDEN SCENERY can finish off strongly. He deserves respect.

