Vulcan ready to rev it up

Vulcan (No. 1), with jockey John Powell astride, winning his last start on June 9.

That win early last month was much easier than the margin suggested. The record books will have it down as less than a length but, on the day, there was no catching Vulcan.

Set to turn four next month, Vulcan was one of the stars on the training track yesterday morning when, with John Powell on the reins, he covered the 600m in 37.7sec.

Back to that win on June 9, Vulcan had jumped well and very soon it was like a Valentine's Day event with all the other "maidens" chasing him.

In the saddle, Powell must have known that he had a good horse beneath him and he seemed in no hurry to fire up his mount any more than was necessary.

Indeed, the persuader was never called into use as Powell scrubbed Vulcan home.

The youngster was game for a fight and, although Lucky Trio came with a motorised run close home, Vulcan had enough in the tank to see off that challenge.

He had come into that race on the back of a good second on debut in mid-May.

That day, he held down second spot all the way and went down to a good one in Angel's Choice, who powered home from midfield.

That run came after a super trial on May 9 which saw him romp home by almost 10 lengths.

Vulcan is still a young horse going places. On that workout yesterday morning, he looks like he means business in Friday's Class 4 sprint over the 1,100m.