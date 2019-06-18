W and W = win and win more

The trainer Walker-jockey Woodworth partnership completing their Friday night treble with Sacred Don (No. 3).

It's becoming predictable. Pleasantly predictable.

When Benny Woodworth rides a horse from the Mark Walker yard, chances are, it is going to be a winner.

After all, and not just only recently, Woodworth and Walker have become a dynamic duo. A lethal combination of jockey and trainer.

And, when you toss in Raffles Stable, what you get is a terrific trio, capable of big things on the racetrack.

But right now, it's the duet that's singing in tune.

It was as recent as Friday night that the two "Ws" struck again. They were bang on target in three of the eight races - signalling, yet again, that the "marriage" was on solid footing.

They struck in mid-card with Woodworth bringing Axel home from a position off midfield to give the three-year-old his second win at start 13.

Walker trained the gelding for Te Akau Racing Stable. And, while the winning margin was 1/2 length, it was as comprehensive as it could get.

Then came the turn for Dato Yap Kim San and his entourage from Raffles Racing to grace the winners' circle - and with Walker and Woodworth, they did that twice, taking out the last two races on the card with Sacred Rebel and Sacred Don.

For the trainer and jockey, it was the 16th time they had combined to win races.

And, if you're one of those interested in statistics, it was the first time they had put together a treble on the day.

While the spotlight fell and stayed on the dynamic duo, it must be said that Sacred Rebel also deserved a solid round of applause.

Not only did he win with a leg in the air, but he also did it in class record time - shaving off half a second from Eagle Eye's previous class record of 1min 04.71sec on the Polytrack 1,100m.

But, even as they enjoyed their Sunday cuppa on the neighbourhood kopitiam, punters weren't going ga-ga over the record breaking feat.

They were more interested in the Woodworth-Walker show and they would have wondered aloud if there were many more wins in the offing.

For sure, there will be. Why not?

Winning partnerships are not rare in this sport. Like Chris Waller and Hugh Bowman, Lester Piggott and Vincent O'Brien - just to name a few.

To date, Woodworth has racked up 25 winners this year, with two-third of them supplied by Walker who, on Friday night, acknowledged that the 46-year-old hoop was "riding very well".

With the horses `he has in his barn - and they are all loaded with offensive weapons - and with Woodworth mustering all the experience and tenacity when he's a on winning hope, the W-W combination isn't done.

Indeed, the character and class is quickly apparent.

They're in harmony and this telepathic understanding between trainer and jockey will continue to be the bedrock of their success.