Wait for Scores Of Fun

Wednesday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) preview
RACE 1 (2,200M)
1 MORE THAN A HORSE gets a welcome drop to Class 4. He has yet to win but his career-best performance came over this course and distance last term. With even luck, he is capable of breaking through.
5 OWNERS' STAR does his best at the city circuit. He will relish the step-up in trip.
11 EXALTATION slots in with no weight on his back. He is consistent and gets a handy weight relief on his rivals.
9 VICTORIOUS SEEKER is next best.
RACE 2 (1,200M)
10 DAILY BEAUTY rates strongly for championship-leading trainer Caspar Fownes. Leading jockey Joao Moreira hops up from the good gate and he is the in-form horse of the race.
1 BULLISH BROTHER gets a handy 7lb (4.54kg) claim from apprentice Jerry Chau. From Gate 1, he should be able to find the lead with ease.
7 FOCUS is better than his recent record suggests. He needs only to offset the wide gate.
12 UNIVERSAL GO GO should not be discounted.
RACE 3 (1,650M)
9 WONDERFUL TIGER is a three-time course-and-distance winner. He is racing honestly and should be able to get to the front to have every chance to be hanging around at the finish.
7 VIRTUS STAR won three on the bounce before finishing fourth last time. He draws a better gate this time and warrants respect.
10 BABY STORM is on the up and is closing in for his first Hong Kong win.
3 MANY GAINS is not the worst. He can roll forward to lead from Gate 1 with jockey Vagner Borges aboard.
RACE 4 (1,650M)
2 ALL YOU KNOW steps out for the in-form Richard Gibson stable. He is racing well and this looks a suitable race.
1 ZHAN JIANG ROCKS is looking to snap a run of two consecutive runner-up efforts. He has claims.
9 HAPPY WIN WIN bears close watching from the good draw with champion jockey Zac Purton engaged.
10 KING DRAGON is closing in on a first win.
RACE 5 (1,000M)
2 TOM'S STYLE is racing well. He looks ready to improve again off the back of an impressive second-up effort last time out.
9 JOYFUL WIN turned his form around to grab fourth last start. He has drawn well and gets his chance to try and make all the running again.
10 U W BROTHER is in career-best form. He has proven his capabilities in Class 4. He is honest and race close to the speed.
3 SIMPLY FLUKE is a model of consistency.
RACE 6 (1,200M)
3 MIGHTY POWER is better than his last-start 11th suggests. His form before that was excellent. If he manages to recapture that, he is capable of getting his first Hong Kong win.
5 NOBLE BIRTH is looking for back-to-back wins. He has drawn well and rates as a leading player, especially in Class 4 again.
4 WHISKEY NEAT has been knocking on the door. He can figure in the finish.
2 TELECOM ROCKET is next best.
RACE 7 (1,200M)
6 HARMONY N BLESSED is a supreme talent who is looking for a third straight win. He is the standout runner on the card and he will take plenty of running down.
1 HANDSOME BO BO surprised at odds first-up before grabbing sixth last time out. He is the main danger.
4 HIGH RISE SOLDIER has been knocking on the door but has drawn poorly. Still, he can give his rivals a run for the money.
3 WIND N GRASS can run well again.
RACE 8 (1,650M)
4 PRECISE EXPRESS finally draws a good gate and it could all come together for him. He is better than his record suggests and does have a powerful turn of foot.
7 INCANTO PREPARED is looking for his third consecutive win. He remains in Class 4, which suits, but this contest does appear more difficult.
6 ANGEL OF MY EYES has ability but is struggling to remain consistent. Still, he deserves respect.
10 SMILING CITY has drawn poorly but is competitive at this level.
RACE 9 (1,200M)
2 SCORES OF FUN has six top-three efforts from eight starts, including two wins. He could easily be a three or four-time winner. This is a suitable contest.
1 MIG ENERGY gets a handy 7lb claim from Chau. He does not win out of turn but this suits.
11 MOMENTUM GALAXY is coming off a nice win and cannot be overlooked.
5 CAPITAL STAR steps out for his Hong Kong debut. He has trialled soundly. With luck, he can score first-up.
