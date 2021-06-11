Waiting For Summer can be third-time lucky

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) BRAMHALL PHOENIX and (6) GAUDIS MASTERPIECE were not beaten far on debut. They are likely improvers with that experience.

(7) HENDO SHUFFLE showed pace throughout when fourth over this trip last time, so warrants respect.

A return to 1,000m should also suit (9) OVATION, who disappointed over further distance last time.

(13) WIND SOCK is also capable of better reverting to this trip after a rest, during which he was gelded.

The betting should provide a guide to the chances of the newcomers.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(10) RIO SUPREMO makes the most appeal of those with experience. She should be better for a return to racing against her own sex after a 134-day absence.

(3) DEMELZA and (13) TRIP TO IRELAND could improve to earn a cheque but a bigger threat is likely to come from one of the many well-bred newcomers. Watch the betting market for clues on (1) CHANSONETTE, (2) DANCETILDAYLIGHT, (11) RISING FENIX, (7) LIGHT OF THE MOON and (9) QUEEN OF SHADOWS. Comments from their respective stables are encouraging.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) ANYTHING FOR LOVE finished third over a slightly shorter trip last time. She gets the blinkers, which could bring about improvement. But she had finished behind (2) IMPRESSIVE QUEEN and (3) MAGNA MATER previously and it is probably worth noting that jockey Luyolo Mxothwa is partnering Magna Mater.

(6) WINTER SCOUT had them all behind in just her second start over 1,400m. She should confirm with improvement expected over this longer trip.

(4) REVERENT LASS has pleased in two sprint outings and is bred to improve over longer distances. Respect.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(9) WAITING FOR SUMMER made good improvement when stepping up to 1,500m in his second start. He stayed on well to finish second. He was beaten by 11/2 lengths by Pomp And Power, from whom he was getting 3kg.

(8) VIDA FUTURA had previously finished second (23/4 lengths) to Pomp And Power at level weights in another race, so should go close.

Stable companions (6) OCEAN WARRIOR and (7) SERIOUS BUSINESS are likely improvers who have shown enough promise to make their presence felt.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) ADDERBURY LAKE has been very costly to follow but the addition of blinkers could finally bring about an overdue success.

(2) VISION ON ICE finished behind (3) TENACITY, who was returning from a break last time, but should improve for the step-up in trip. Tenacity should also strip fitter, so could make her presence felt.

The well-bred (7) DYANNE is open to any amount of improvement after a modest introduction.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) BRIANNA and (4) OHWHATANIGHT fluffed their lines over this course and distance when last seen. But they had legitimate excuses for those efforts. Both are capable of playing a leading role if overcoming those issues and bouncing back to their best. Brianna is highly regarded and has most scope for improvement. They could pose the biggest threat to (3) SOCIAL BUTTERFLY, who would be deserving of a second win, having finished second in her last two course-and-distance appearances.

(1) CARIBBEAN SUNSET and (5) ON CAPTAIN'S SIDE are consistent at this level. They capable of making their presence felt, too.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) WINTER FURI was rewarded for her consistency when reverting to 1,000m last time. She could improve sufficiently to confirm her superiority over re-opposing (4) NOOSA PRINCESS, who is 1.5kg better off.

(5) FOURS A CROWD should get closer on 2kg better terms and is also weighted to turn the tables on last-start conqueror (9) WHAT A LOVER, who landed a betting coup when much improved last time.

The consistent (8) CHILLY WINTER and (2) SONIC BURST, who is resuming, are also threats.