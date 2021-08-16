Walker-Al Rashid combination score with Dinar, Hamama

Dinar and Hamama - trained by Mark Walker for the relatively new Kuwaiti-owned Al Rashid Stable - both took their trial-winning form to the races at Kranji yesterday.

This came just a week after debutant Qaidoom became the first of a new batch of seven horses to salute for the Walker- Al Rashid combination. Well, Kranji could be witnessing the emergence of a new force.

The Al Rashid Stable races horses in Dubai, the United Kingdom, America and Malaysia, before it spread its racing operations to Singapore two years ago. At Kranji, it also has horses under reigning champion Michael Clements, who has trained winners for the stable.

The unraced Dinar was seen reefing and tearing under Walker's apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin in the lead in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m on turf. But the three-year-old grey still won comfortably by 11/2 lengths.

Hakim was also aboard Hamama, who tracked second before taking the $50,000 Class 4 Div 1 race over the Polytrack 1,000m by 3/4 lengths. The four-year-old US-bred mare raced eight times in Dubai for two seconds and a third.

"It's great to saddle another two winners for Al Rashid Stable. They are new supporters and that can only be encouraging for the future," said Walker.

"Dinar was a bit green, but he won quite easily in the end. As for the mare, I was a bit concerned with the draw (9), but it was a good positive ride from Hakim to get across. That ride won the race."

Dinar was passed in at NZ$15,000 (S$14,300), while Hamama cost US$150,000 (S$203,000) as a two-year-old.

The Walker-Hakim combo made it a treble with the Te Akau Racing Stable-owned Cousteau.

Walker has taken his season's tally to 46 winners. Hakim, the overall leader, has beefed up his total to 42 winners.