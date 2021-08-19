Walker set for a super Sunday

Sacred Croix (No. 4) winning at Kranji on April 24 with jockey Vlad Duric astride.

Mark Walker, who is chasing down Michael Clements for the lead in the trainers' title, might just get there after Sunday's races.

In terms of entries, he already holds a strong hand, having entered 18 runners for the 11-race meeting.

Clements has eight - but, like we mentioned after Tuesday's trackwork - he appears to be holding the aces in the Kranji Stakes C contest which he looks set to dominate with Tiger Roar, Prosperous Return and Starlight.

His "trifecta" were outstanding on Tuesday morning. But yesterday belonged to Walker.

Among others, Sacred Croix, Speedy Missile and Hadeer were the standouts.

Vlad Duric worked both Sacred Croix and Speedy Missile who ran 600m in 38.6sec and 38.5sec respectively.

As for Hadeer, he had apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow Poh Hui doing the steering when running out the same trip in a speedy 35.8sec.

Down to contest the last race on the programme, Hadeer could close the day on a winning note for the Kiwi trainer.

Hadeer brings winning form into that contest, having won his last start with impunity.

He owned that race, leading from go to whoa to win easing up with 21/2 lengths to spare.

The young apprentice - Kranji's only female rider - was in the saddle and she would have relished that armchair ride.

Until that win on July 27, it had been a rather bleak 2021 season for the son of Savabeel who had five unplaced runs prior to that winning effort.

The Class 4 sprint - which has been set down as Race 7 on the card - will be his 13th Kranji start. A lucky number, perhaps?

By contrast, it has been a great 2021 season for Sacred Croix - and it could continue.

Sacred Croix turned seven on Aug 1 but he doesn't believe age is catching up on him.

Last time out, in a 1,200m contest, he was doing his best work at the finish when placing fourth behind the winner, Kharisma. The 1,400m is more his cup of tea.

Two of his eight wins were over that trip and he will feel right at home when he clears the chute and sees that long back stretch ahead of him.

That said, watch him putting on wings when the field hits that furlong marker.

To date, Sacred Croix is halfway towards gaining membership to the millionaire's club.

If that is on his mind, the money he collects from Sunday's contest will help his cause.

He has amassed $523,235 so far from eight wins, two seconds and two thirds. He was fourth in the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile.

As for Speedy Missile, he is better that his statistics seem to suggest.The numbers read: 12 starts for one win, four seconds and a third placing.

Last time out, Speedy Missile made it clear that he was running into a rich vein of form.

That day, on July 25, he found Winning Hobby in a galloping mood. Even though he turned on the style over the final 200m of that 1,200m sprint, he failed - by a neck - to catch the frontrunner.

He has been entered for a Novice contest and he does seem to have his work cut out for him.

But Walker would have ironed out the rough edges and made certain that the "Missile" is ready for take-off.