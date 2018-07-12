Walker's Derby trio impress

Elite Invincible (No. 3) staving off Kingsman (No. 4) and Jupiter Gold (No. 2) in the $1 million Group 1 Giovanni Racing Charity Bowl, second leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge - over 1,600m at Kranji on June 24.

Trainer Mark Walker appears to have a stranglehold in Sunday's $1.15 million Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby over 1,800m.

The two-time Singapore champion is well represented by three strong runners and all three showed up brilliantly in their final gallops at Kranji yesterday morning.

Trooping out at the break of dawn, Walker's Elite Invincible, winner of the first two legs of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge, had the company of fellow Derby contender Kingsman in a sizzling 600m hit-out on the right-handed Track 6 in 36.6sec.

The duo were not extended by jockeys Vlad Duric and Craig Grylls respectively but still clocked the swift time. They pulled up full of running.

Walker's third Derby aspirant Lim's Regard was taken out by race jockey Ryan Curatolo in a similar workout in 35.2sec, paced by a stablemate.

Although his record is not as impressive as his stablemates, Lim's Regard will likely play the rabbit's role and, with luck, could steal the Emirates airline-sponsored feature.

But, at the rate things are going, Singapore racing fans could see the crowning of an undisputed Champion Four-Year-Old at Kranji on Sunday.

You see, Walker's Elite Invincible has won the first two legs of the Singapore 4YO Challenge - the $500,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,400m and the $1 million Group 1 Giovanni Racing Charity Bowl over 1,600m and, chances are, the top-form Irish-bred should also capture the final leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Series.

In winning the Charity Bowl, Elite Invincible gave Walker his first Group 1 success in Singapore and he has the class to clinch the Derby and earn a $150,000 bonus for winning all three legs of the series.

After all, he was bought by Elite Performance Stable for the Derby in mind and winning the Stewards' Cup and Charity Bowl over the shorter distances were big bonuses, indeed.

Elite Invincible came with a pretty impressive curriculum vitae from the United Kingdom and Dubai, where he raced as Qatar Man.

Sunday's 1,800m Derby trip is believed to suit Elite Invincible even more. But, going on the way the Charity Bowl finish unfolded, stablemate Kingsman looms as the biggest threat.

Kingsman came from the clouds to finish only a short head behind Elite Invincible and the extra 300m should stand him in good stead.

Grylls said post-race that he thought Kingsman could pick his stablemate up when he sprouted wings but the winner was just too good.

"Very good effort. The extra ground will suit him," said the New Zealander.

Besides Walker's trio, many of the other Derby candidates also put their legs in the race with their own star gallops.

Yesterday morning, trainer Hideyuki Takaoka sent his Derby hopeful Jupiter Gold out very late to gallop on the main turf track with Olivier Placais astride.

Jupiter Gold, a former top juvenile, has hit a bright patch again, scoring a comeback victory two starts back and flashed home third in the Charity Bowl.