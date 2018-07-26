Walker's filly in fine form

It's been more than a year since Bringer Of War won a race at Kranji.

And to think, when she did win that race in June, she did it with such authority, cantering home with almost three lengths to spare from Crazy Dreams and a host of others who have since gone on with the job.

But the thing which irks is the fact that Bringer Of War is better than that. By now, and with natural progression, she should have had at least a couple more victories to her name.

Well, come Friday, it could all come right for this filly from trainer Mark Walker's yard.

On a morning when there was little action on the training track, Bringer Of War proved to be a standout.

With jockey Craig Grylls' feet planted firmly in the irons, the one-time winner strode out over the 600m, clocking 41.9sec for the journey.

As far as her time for the 1,000m was concerned, it wasn't a swashbuckling performance. But it did point towards a good show when the soon-to-be four-year-old sprints over the 1,200m in Race 9.

In fairness, Bringer Of War has been running some decent races of late.

After finishing fourth behind Dazzling Speed in a 1,200m race on turf last month, she again cashed in a decent cheque for finishing third to Xiong Fong in her last start.

Sent off as the third pick in the race, she jumped well under Vlad Duric and hugged the paintwork and her third spot all the way down the back stretch and into the straight.

Two hundred metres out and she seemed in a spot of bother.

Unable to get a run, Duric hooked her out and she somehow found a passage between the two leaders.

But while that was happening, Xiong Fong sailed home on the outside to claim the goodies.

Still it was a good show from Bringer Of War and if she brings her trackwork form to the races, she could be a formidable foe on Friday.