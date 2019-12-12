Walker's horses off and running

Hat-trick winner Red Rover (right) impressed in his gallop at Kranji yesterday morning. Watch him next season.

For trainer Mark Walker, the premiership was all neatly wrapped and delivered long before that last lap.

You could say, Christmas had definitely come early for the three-time champion.

But he's certainly not going to rest on his laurels.

I reckon his message to his fellow trainers is something like this: If you want it in 2020, you've got to fight for it.

Already, at his Kranji training establishment, the wheels are in motion for what could be an even better season than the one just ended.

As with all trainers, life goes on and yesterday morning saw a a whole lot of action on the training track - and that, despite the persistent drizzle that has been drenching Singapore over the last couple of days.

Like it was to be expected, Walker's horses caught the attention of clockers and three, in particular, stood out.

They were Red Rover, Elite Power and Elite Remarkable.

Red Rover breezed over the 600m in 40.2sec, while the two "Elite" horses - Power and Remarkable - were timed at 37.6 and 41.7 respectively.

If there were to be a "find of the 2019 season", Red Rover will be right up there.

Five times, beginning in late June, he went to the races. And his last three ended in victories.

After picking up minor money in his first two starts, he quickly shed his maiden status with a dominant win over the 1,000m in August. He went on to complete a hat-trick.

I reckon, Walker will keep him humming along nicely and, when he does get his first run in the new season, you can bet he'll be on top of his game.

Elite Power is another classy sort who should make an impact in 2020.

He didn't do anything worth writing home last start but he was a dominant force in the early part of the season.

He's hardly the finished article and we know that he blossoms early in the year.