Walker's trio catch the eye

Elite Power (No. 1) fending off Kranji’s equine giant Jomo last start on Feb 6.

From their impressive swift gallops at Kranji yesterday morning, trainer Mark Walker must be rubbing his hands with glee.

Three of his last-start winning charges - Elite Power, Lim's Rhythm and Sacred Don blitzed over the right-handed Track 6 and finished full of running, signalling that they are the ones to watch on Sunday.

Elite Power, with last-start winning jockey Noh Senari aboard, seemed to travel a lot better than stablemate Sacred Rebel (R Zawari) in the 600m hit-out in 35.6sec.

The five-year-old really enjoyed the final gallop and pulled up wanting more.

Elite Power has been a prolific runner for his connections, having finished out of the first three only once in 11 starts. His record reads: Two wins, five seconds and three thirds.

His latest success on Feb 6 was full of merit. In that Poly 1,000m sprint, he beat Jomo and we all know the potential of Kranji's biggest galloper. Had Jomo won, it would have been his fourth straight victory.

Elite Power gets pride of place with 59.5kg in Sunday's Race 7, a Kranji Stakes C (1) event over the same flying 1,000m on the Poly, but Noh can claim 2kg, so this will give his mount a top chance.

Furthermore, Elite Power is drawn beautifully in gate 2.

Lim's Rhythm and Sacred Don paced each other and cruised over 600m in 34.2sec. There was nothing between them at the finish but I prefer the more alert Sacred Don, who had jockey S John astride.

Both horses are handicapped in the same event in Race 8 for Class 4 horses over 1,600m.

Lim's Rhythm scored an astounding victory last start on the same day as Elite Power, coming from a long way back to beat Dragon High over 1,400m in Kranji Stakes D with Troy See astride.

He will have champion jockey Vlad Duric aboard on Sunday and has drawn pole position.

Sacred Don's last-start triumph over 1,400m on Feb 8, also in Kranji Stakes D, was noteworthy, too. Benny Woodworth, who rode him that day, has retained the ride. Barrier-wise, he jumps from gate 3.