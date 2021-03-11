Walker’s warriors fighting fit

The grey Zac Kasa poking his nose in front of Augustano in the second of five trials at Kranji on Tuesday morning.

Zac Kasa's racing credentials speak volumes for his ability on the racetrack.

He has won four races and, on five occasions, he has run second. In all, he has collected in excess of $600,000 for his connections.

He is, quite definitely, one of the stars in trainer Mark Walker's yard.

However, over the last couple of seasons, his navigational skills have been brought into question. Somehow, Zac Kasa seems to have lost his way to the winner's enclosure.

Indeed, one has to go back more than 24 months to find the last time he was in that hallowed spot, where the owners smile and the photographers click away.

Yes, that's how long he has been without a win.

Sure, he knows where the finish line is. But that seems to be only at the trials. Four times since February 2019, Zac Kasa has been first past the post in those 1,000m morning hit-outs.

But he seems to have trouble bringing those winning performances to the races. Hopefully, all that will soon change.

Zac Kasa is due for the win. Based on the strength of his trial on Tuesday morning, he could soon have his picture taken.

Not only did he win his hit-out, he showed great heart when holding off a strong challenge from stablemate Augustano.

The pair had staged a dogged battle right from the get-go, with Augustano - the mount of former jockey-trainer Saimee Jumaat - leading for 800m of 1,000m dash.

Over that 200m and, when asked for an effort by his rider, Vlad Duric, Zac Kasa dug in. He fought on and got the verdict by a nose. The stablemates ran out the trip in 59.41sec.

It was a smart time. If either one of them could bring it to the races, it could translate into a win.

So, keep an eye out for them. Zac Kasa desperately needs to return to the winner's list, while Augustano - a winner at his last start - could quite easily make it a race-to-race double.

Earlier in the morning, two more of Walker's warriors served notice of a bright future at Kranji.

Owned by the Te Akau Racing Stable, Aftermath and Reignite dominated the finish of the opening trial. Ridden by Duric and apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin respectively, they were both doing their best work at the end of that 1,000m.

The photo-finish showed Aftermath beating Reignite by a head.

But, to my mind, Reignite looked the more exciting of the pair.

The son of Sebring was last on settling but Hakim was in no hurry. He kept his mount on a tight hold and, when the field straightened for the run home, he began to make inroads.

A hundred metres out and there were four horses stretched across the track.

Incidentallly, all were Walker's warriors - King Arthur (Saimee), Motakhayyel (first-season rookie Jerlyn Seow), Aftermath and Reignite.

In that dash to the line, Hakim went for broke but Aftermath held on to prevail by a head.

King Arthur, a son of I Am Invincible, took third, a neck away.

Watch this quartet when Walker decides they're ready to make their racing debut. They look above average.

TRIAL 1

1 Aftermath (V Duric)

2 Reignite (K Hakim)

3 King Arthur

4 Motakhayyel (PH Seow)

5 Unbridled Sweep (M Lerner)

6 Chief Of Army (M Kellady)

Margins and time: Hd, nk, hd, 6¾, 7 (1 min 01.96 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Zac Kasa (Duric)

2 Augustano

3 So Hi Class (L Beuzelin)

4 Inherit (Seow)

5 Sacred Rebel (Hakim)

6 Boomba (Lerner)

7 Strong N Powerful (T See)

8 Rambo (D Beasley)

Margins and time: Ns, 4¼, hd, ¾, 6, 13¾, 1¼ (59.41sec)

TRIAL 3

1 Leatherhead (Beuzelin)

2 Moongate Five

3 Super Generous (K A'Isisuhairi)

4 Resurgence (Lerner)

5 Ronaldo's Dream

6 Thomas De Lago (CC Wong)

7 Speedy Missile (Hakim)

8 Lim's Straight (Beasley)

Margins and time: Shd, ns, 1, 1½, 1¼, 2½, 4 (1:01.25)

TRIAL 4

1 Nate's Champion (S Noh)

2 Baahubali (J See)

3 Upgraded

4 Shylock (Lerner)

5 Golden Dash (Duric)

6 Joyful Aspiration (T Rehaizat)

7 Captain Bill (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: Shd, 1½, shd, 1, 3½, 16¼ (1:01.88)

TRIAL 5

1 Make U Famous (J See)

2 Spirit Of D'Wind (T See)

3 Fantastic (A'Isisuhairi)

4 Boundless Glory

5 Sun Conqueror (Noh)

6 Circuit Breaker (Lerner)

Margins and time: 2, 1½, 1¼, ¾, 1¼ (1:01.43)