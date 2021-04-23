Wallis Simpson, Dogliotto look hard to beat

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) EAST COAST STAR was a bit unreliable in KwaZulu-Natal. She is making her local debut and could be good enough to win a race like this.

(2) INBETWEEN DREAMS was expected by many to win her last start but could only manage third place. She should go close to with blinkers fitted.

(4) SHAHIDI is not well drawn but has been very consistent. A winning chance.

(6) VAL GARDENA did not finish off her race on this surface last time. She did better on the turf in her penultimate start, so must be respected.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) SLIGHTLY SPANISH is not well drawn but has a winning chance on his local debut.

(2) HIKARU was not disgraced when third on his local debut. He could do better this time.

(3) DELMONTE has been very consistent since having blinkers fitted. He should be right there at the finish again.

(5) CHICAGO WEST showed vast improvement last time, when only having one ahead of him at the finish. Respect.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

Trainer Alan Greeff has a number of runners and it is probably stable jockey Greg Cheyne who will give him his best shot at winning aboard (2) WALLIS SIMPSON. The five-year-old mare has won three of her last four starts, which included two wins on this Polytrack.

Stable companions (4) GOLDEN CHANCE and (9) GREEN DRAGON have done enough to be considered.

(6) STAGE DANCE was impressive when winning on local debut but did struggle last time.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(1) RED RULES has improved since the blinkers were fitted and should fight out the finish in this weak race.

(4) LATIFAH'S QUEEN was a bit disappointing last time but was consistent before that.

(7) THE SUMMONS has a wide draw but has a winning chance on his local debut.

(9) CHAI is a long-time struggling maiden but is capable of running well over a course and distance that suits.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(11) LA DUCHESSE is clearly better than her last run suggested. She could bounce back.

(5) FLYING THUNDER looked to be going the right way until a shocking last run. Hopefully, we will see a much better performance from her.

(6) CANA is unreliable but has won twice over a little bit further than this. Can consider.

(10) CLOSE TO MY HEART should have freshened up nicely after a break. Respect.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) AMBRA has not won for some time but is dropping in class and could surprise.

(5) SLOANE dislodged her jockey last start, so that run can be ignored. She is a course-and-distance winner.

Stable companion (9) MOJITO MAGIC is holding form nicely and deserves another win.

(10) BRIGHT FLAME probably needed his local debut. A winning hope with progress.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) ELUSIVE DIVA is course-and-distance suited and should be in the final shake-up.

(3) ELUSIVE JAID won nicely in a similar affair recently and is clearly not out of it.

(4) FIELD DANCER won nicely last time. One on the up.

(7) QUE COSAS has a terrible draw to overcome but has won over this course and distance.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(2) DOGLIOTTO found only one to beat last time. His overall form was pretty consistent. He looks the one to beat.

(7) I LOVE MAMBO needed the run last start. From a good draw, she could do better .

(8) ATKINSON GRIMSHAW has improved and is clearly in with a winning chance.

(10) ALL IN LINE may be at his very best over a bit further but deserves respect.