Waqaas the one to beat

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(2) BELLA ROSE is on the up and will make a good effort.

(3) FIREWORKS disappointed in her penultimate start but should get back on track.

(11) MEERCAT and (14) SULTANAH are drawn well and are capable of pulling it off.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(6) PRAY FOR RAIN was well backed on debut and ran accordingly. He showed pace throughout before tiring late. The form of that race has been franked, so he should go close in this.

(9) MUSICAL GLITCH has also shown promise and could give cheek with the filly's allowance and 1.5kg rider's claim.

Watch the betting on (1) BOWIE.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(3) BLUE SPARK needed his last run. He'll be at the finish.

(4) GENERAL JACKSON improved after a rest.

(5) ENRIQUE needed his first run as a gelding and should give of his best.

(13) MAGIC DUKE could get into the frame.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) MR FERGIE finished ahead of (3) RED ROCK CANYON in two previous meetings before the latter turned the tables over the course and trip last time out with blinkers, which are retained.

(2) PACIFIC RIM has made good improvement after being gelded. Should go close.

(5) FORGED IN FLAME has a place chance.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) SIDONIE is holding form and is well in on weight.

(2) CHRISTMAS FLOWER is looking for further but is on the up.

(7) SECRET DREAM held on her penultimate start and should get a lot closer.

(8) MACHALI is a place chance.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(11) VOICE OF REASON confirmed the promise of her debut when she touched off over track and trip last time out. She will have more to offer, so should confirm superiority over (4) STILL TAPPIN, (5) FOXY LADY and (9) NORTHWEST PASSAGE.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) WAQAAS is running well and looks the one to beat.

(6) DARKEST HOUR usually gives his rivals a headstart but will be catching late.

(4) LASAIR beat (5) WRITTEN IN STONE by 1.7 lengths and the 1.5kg difference should make it close this time.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(1) IN AURO does boast the strongest form. He will enjoy a return to this trip.

(2) DOUBLE CROWN and (6) NAUGHTY BOY have the form to pose a threat.

The same could be said of (3) HOLY WARRIOR, (4) NIGHT SONG and (11) HOPE AND PRAY.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(4) WESTERN FORT showed vast improvement when supported and winning his second start and the form has been franked. He has more to offer.

(6) SEEKING GOLD has a lot in her favour - a four-time winner, well drawn and a jockey who knows her well.

(5) LIBERADO is in form but hasn't fared well in the draws.

(11) PINK has a shout if starting off well.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

Well-bred (2) AZORES was gelded after his last-start win and is worth following again.

(10) CAPTAIN TURK is weighted to get closer to that rival on these terms, as is (6) WINTER IS OVER on their meeting in the maidens.

(9) BROTHER LOUIS has held his form at this level and could get a look-in, too.

RACE 11 (2,400M)

(1) DAWN ASSAULT beat (2) AMERICAN INDIAN by 1.2 lengths, (5) DIAMOND DANCER by 2.2 lengths and (6) ODD ROB by 2.25 lengths recently and the weights and distance are the same. However, over this distance a slight error in judgment could make the difference.

RACE 12 (1,400M)

Well-bred fillies (2) SPRINGISINTHEAIR and (5) PROCLAIMER have come on since and won last time out. The former is still preferred over this trip, despite the weight turnaround.

(1) HIDDEN STRINGS has beaten (4) FERRARI RED and (6) GREY PRINCESS but those rivals must be respected on these terms.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(8) LEOPOLD gets weight all round and is shouldering only 52.5kg.

(1) SOCIAL ORDER gives him 9kg, which could make it a tough ask.

(6) RUSSIAN BEAT could get into the reckoning.

(4) FLORIDA QUAYS is running well and has a chance.

RACE 14 (1,400M)

(1) DYNASTIC LIGHT is above average but is bred to go over a longer trip.

Last-start maiden winner (10) ALASKAN LIGHT has more to do in this company but is on the up and must be respected.

(7) GOLD MEDAL has ability and is another to consider.

Hard-knockers (2) ROCKIN' RINGO, (3) PINK FLOYD and (8) BRANDENBURG may have their measure.