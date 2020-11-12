War Affair retired

After giving us chills and thrills in a career which spanned eight seasons, War Affair has finally been retired.

He will now spend the rest of his days at a riding club in Ipoh, Malaysia.

The 10-year-old ran his last race on Sept 5. He suffered a fetlock injury and, while it was not career-ending, it was a sign and trainer Jason Ong and the Ong family felt the moment was right to call time on a great career.

War Affair won 16 races in 43 starts, 10 of which came in "black type" events. He earned stakemoney in excess of $3.1 million for the Warplan Racing Stable of Ong Boon Hin.

Among his highlights were his wins in the Singapore Guineas, Panasonic Kranji Mile and Raffles Cup in 2014, when he also captured the Singapore Horse of the Year Award.

"War Affair has done so much for us and Singapore racing, he owes us nothing. He's done us proud and has put us on the map with his achievements," said Ong. "We salute him."