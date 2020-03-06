War Room looks good for a hat-trick in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) MIRACLE FLIGHT is looking to extend her unbeaten record to four.

(2) DUE DILIGENCE should confirm despite 1kg worse terms.

(4) VARINA impressed in her second start and should turn it around with Due Diligence.

(3) SPRINGS OF CARMEL and (6) ECSTATIC GREEN could fight out minor money.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) WAR ROOM won both starts and could complete a hat-trick.

(3) SLALOM QUEEN was never pressured to win on debut and, with 4.5kg less on her back, will be highly competitive.

(5) ACTION PACKED will have to be decent to beat the above. Others are looking for minor money.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(1) NIIPY SWEETIE had shown promise before fluffing her lines in her last start over a shorter trip. She could improve over this trip and is worth another chance.

(3) OVER COUNT and stablemate (2) SILVER MOONLIGHT are closely matched on recent form. They could have more to offer over this distance, although the same could be said of (8) WINTER'S AWAKENING and (7) THE SUMMONS after recent improvement.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(10) CORDILLERA never runs a bad race and, from pole position could claim the advantage.

(9) LADY OF STEEL is unbeaten in 3 but has drawn wide.

(8) TOO PHAT TO FLY could feature if covered till late.

(2) STORM DESTINY has class but could need it after a year off.

(11) GREEN TOP could turn it around with (4) SARAGON. Others could do it.

RACE 5 (1,250M)

(5) MADAME SHAKIRA won't have to be special to make a winning debut. But this is a tricky race, so watch the betting.

(6) TOSTADA made the expected improvement in her second start and needs only to build on that to open her account.

(2) FOXY LADY is seldom far off the mark and has run well at this track, so should be competitive.

(3) CHAI has scope and could improve to play a role.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) BARAHIN races as a gelding after a rest; rested stablemate (4) BUFFALO BILL CODY who is top class but needs to put it in; (3) CIRILLO who was not striding out last time but is better off at the weights. He will test stablemate (7) TIERRA DEL FUEGO.

(2) ZOUAVES, (5) VAN HALEN and (6) MATADOR MAN could get into the money.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(5) LATE AT NIGHT will fare better at this level after contesting a 1,800m Group 3 race last time.

(6) AL BRAGGA boasts useful sprint form but is open to improvement, trying this trip under just 50kg.

(2) ZEB, (1) MERAKI and (3) ORAKAL are consistent at this level and distance suited - preference is for the latter on these terms.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

b is unbeaten and is looking to make the S A Fillies Classic No. 5 in a trot. She beat eight others in this field in the recent Guineas.

(2) RIO'S WINTER,who will jump from pole position as well as (3) MILL QUEEN who needed the outing, should hold the favourite stiff competition.

(4) MARYGOLD, (5) KAYLA'S CHAMP, (8) KEEP SMILING, (10) GAIAN GLORY, (11) DANCING FEATHER and (12) VIRTUOSA could make the frame in this very open race.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(3) PEACEFUL DAY has performed well at this level of the handicap and needs only run to that form on his return from a break to double his tally. He will, however, face stiff competition from (1) MAGIC MIKE who has rediscovered his form since dropping in trip.

(5) DOPPIO ORO is distance- suited and also capable of making his presence felt. Must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

(2) IKIGAI will be well placed and should go early while (1) SHANGO will be doing the catching - great race.

(3) FROSTED GOLD always tries his best and shouldn't be far behind.

(4) GOT THE GREENLIGHT needs to produce best form to have a winning chance. But he could be a dark horse in this line-up.

RACE 11 (1,250M)

(4) DARK CRYSTAL bounced back to form in a stronger race last time, when finishing ahead of (3) LANA BELLE and (1) VARSITY LOVER, and is weighted to confirm that form on these revised terms.

(5) HELLO WINTER HELLO and (7) FREEDOM SEEKER beat subsequent winners last time, so could follow up.

(8) CARIBBEAN SUNSET has been consistent and is likely to acquit herself competitively once more. Good race.

RACE 12 (1,800M)

(4) SILVER GOD beat (5) D'ARRIVEE (1kg better) by 0.75 lengths and (3) GREEN HAZE (2.5kg better off) by 2.25 lengths. It could get close but, over the extra 200m, Green Haze gets the nod.

(2) DIVINE ODYSSEY and

(1) HERO'S HONOUR renew battle and the former could have his revenge.

(6) GREEK FIRE and (7) LORD SILVERIO could pop up and are definitely for exotic bets.