Warrior Bling hard to beat

RACE 1 (1,000M)

There was a lot to like about the debut effort performance of (1) ALL THINGS NICE on March 8. There is every probability that she has improved since. Hopefully, a winning start to the day for her supporters and connections.

(4) DERECHO finished sixth and All Things Nice was second when they met. But Derecho showed improvement in her second start by finishing fourth, so must be considered.

(6) GRACE LIGHTNING and (8) SILENT OBSERVER have fair form. They should contest the finish again.

Watch the betting on the first-timers.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) AGRADEMARMALADE is knocking loudly at the door. The colt should be winning soon, so deserves the utmost respect.

(4) BORN A STAR ran well on debut. This looks a tougher task but he can finish in the money.

(10) ZACPACK ASSASSIN has pace and has a place chance.

(11) POT SOX is returning from a short break. If fit, she should make a winning bid. Her first two runs were very good.

Watch the betting on the newcomers.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) WINGING IT is returning after a break and a change of trainer. If fit, he should contest the finish.

Stable companion (2) AL QAASIM ran an improved race on the Polytrack last time. He has a place chance as this looks a bit tougher.

(3) JASPERO ran poorly on Monday but it was his first run on the Polytrack. He should be given another chance.

(6) PURE QUALITY is doing well and could pop up for a place again.

Western Cape raider (10) SECRET LIZARD can improve.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) WORLD RADAR is a touch above her rivals on her best form. But every now and then, unfortunately, she throws in a shocker.

(4) JOYFUL NOISE was by no means disgraced last time. She should contest the finish again.

(2) CARIOCA is doing well for trainer Alan Greeff and will be in the final shake-up.

(3) LA BELLA MIA is better than her last run would suggest. Place chance.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(7) STRANGER DANGER turned in a career best to win his latest start. He deserves respect for that but he will be challenged this time.

(4) RACINE loves this course and distance. Her last run is best ignored.

(1) BIG BAY, (3) WHAT A WINNER and (5) BROADSIDE are capable of winning.

(2) SULLENBERGER, a winner two starts back, could also contest the finish.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) COLORADO SPRINGS was caught very late by (2) MUSICAL GLITCH last time. She could strip fitter from that run and is well-weighted to overturn her narrow defeat. Musical Glitch quickened up nicely to beat her rival last time. Although she has a much tougher task under these weights, she must still be respected.

There are some other Western Cape raiders, such as (3) BLACK SILVER, (4) FRENCH DECLARATION and (7) SWAZI QUEEN, who could also win this competitive race.

RACE 7 (2,800M)

Western Cape raider (8) WARRIOR BLING could be the one they all have to beat.

(2) MISS ORANGE thumped decent stayer Atyaab last time. She will be looking to confirm that form.

Stable companion (5) AFRICA'S GOLD did not show his best last time but is a proven stayer and must be respected.

(3) SILVER SKY is in good form. He has not made the trip just to look at the Fairview track.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

Trainer Gavin Smith's pride and joy (1) JAEGER MOON is seeking his seventh straight win. Admittedly, his last three wins were hard-fought battles and he meets some nice Western Cape-trained rivals. But he is clearly a gutsy sort, so may just pull it off.

Stable companion (3) FIND ME UNAFRAID was not too far behind last time and will clearly prefer this course and distance.

(2) RED LARK and (5) HEARTBREAK HOTEL have made the trip to run big races.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(3) SAILING LIZARD is improving and is seeking a fourth straight win, so should be the one to beat.

(9) ATTORNEY GENERAL was a stable companion of Sailing Lizard, when both were under the care of trainer Andre Nel, so we must deeply respect the hat-trick chance which he will be seeking.

(10) GOLD ROCK has been unlucky in a couple of recent races and deserves a winning turn soon.

(2) PHILOS probably needed the last run and should improve back on the turf.