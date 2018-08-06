Warrior King's a smart cookie

Warrior King (No.7) with R Zawari astride, charges home to open his account in Race 2.

Back in the barn they were calling Warrior King a "dumb horse".

Indeed, his trainer Bruce Marsh had - in jest, of course - ruled his early efforts as dumb - although he did stress that Warrior King had some redeeming qualities.

Well, yesterday at Kranji the "dumb" horse defied his long odds and a wide barrier to spring a big surprise in the $20,000 Open Maiden race over 1,400m.

After three unplaced runs, with barrier No. 13 not helping his cause either, the Saperavi four-year-old was not given much hope in the 14-horse field.

But under a positive ride from replacement jockey Zawari Razali, he was bang on target at the one place which mattered most at a racecourse - the wire.

Always in the leading bunch before taking a drop behind leader and favourite Mai Darko (Amirul Ismadi), Warrior King was still working home very well at the 200m, right on the outside, while Shabaa (Wong Chin Chuen) was doing likewise on the inside.

The three horses hit the line in the same stride with the verdict going to Warrior King, who prevailed by a neck.

SEPARATED

Another neck separated the two placegetters Shahbaa and Mai Darko.

On Parade, the mount of John Powell, ran fourth another three parts of a length away.

Marsh said: "I think the 1,400m was the perfect distance for him.

"We tried him over the mile at his last start, he went back and was completely lost," said the Kiwi handler.

The instructions to Zawari were to get him up in the first five this time, so he could see daylight early, and it's paid off.

"He did give us a good feel in his work, but he's been racing like a dumb horse, especially at his last run over the mile.

"Too bad for AK Lim who rode him at his first two starts, but it's a good pick-up ride for Zawari."

After a solid start to the season when he even led the log in February, Mark Walker's apprentice jockey went through a quiet spell between March and June.

He found his feet again recently, riding three winners in the last two weeks (Success Come True and Bringer Of War for Walker and now Warrior King) to bring his haul to nine winners.

Zawari is sitting in fourth spot, 11 behind current leader Troy See.