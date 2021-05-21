Warrior looks hard to beat in Race 14

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Of those that have raced, (8) FLOREANA ISLAND stands out head and shoulders over them.

Watch the well-bred newcomers, especially (7) WINTER PEARL and (2) BARD OF AVON.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) FIFTY FIVER was caught only by a highly regarded youngster over a similar trip last time. He just needs a repeat of that effort to fight out the finish again.

(3) DRAGONFLY, (7) NIGHT RULER and (13) ZOUTMAN showed promise on debut. They ought to improve for the experience, so should make their presence felt.

(11) TOUT A FAIT has the form and experience to pose a threat. He was a fast-finishing fifth in a sales race last time. He should have a say back in maiden company.

Watch the betting on the newcomers, of whom (10) SUNDAY ISLAND makes most appeal.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

Difficult to assess with many first-timers.

Watch especially (1) BIG EYED GIRL, (2) CAP ESTEL, (12) THREE HILLS and (13) WAYA YIRE.

If none attract top money, then (10) STOLEN KISS and (11) THERE SHE GOES could fight it out.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(3) CRUIZIN CALIFORNIA caught the eye on debut, running on strongly after a slow start over this course and distance. She would have come on for the run, so should make a bold winning bid with improvement.

(1) AREA FIFTY ONE improved to finish just over a length behind Cruizin California and will be competitive if building on that progress.

(13) VERONIQUE finished second in a sales race over this course and distance and just needs to repeat that effort to pose a threat.

(11) SEEKING PEACE and (10) ROYAL OASIS met over this track and trip recently. They could improve to stake their claims.

Watch the betting on newcomers (2) CRACKLIN' ROSE and (5) DIFFERENT DRUM.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(7) LAIRD OF BREEDON, (5) I'M THAT TIGER and (8) MY MASTER finished on top of each other last time. Any one of them could get up.

The first-timers, especially (1) ABLUEAZURE, (2) AL BORANI and (6) INDELIBLE could be anything. Watch the betting.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) SNOW SUMMIT and (3) EMPIRE GLORY are battle hardened and that experience should stand them in good stead. However, most of their younger and inexperienced rivals are bred to be useful and need not be special to get the better of that pair.

Comments from the trainers regarding the chances of (4) BON BOYAGE, (7) MARADIVA, (8) RUNNING RIFLES and (9) STORM DICTATOR are encouraging, so take note of any betting moves.

(10) TRIP OF FORTUNE justified outside betting support by producing a promising debut second. With natural improvement, he should be wiser to the task, so rates as the one to beat.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) BOLD ACT ran on strongly on debut to get close. The longer distance should be to her liking. She should confirm with (6) HOLLYWOODBOUND.

(10) WOKONDA showed good improvement over the extra distance and should not be far behind. She holds (9) TINDER DRY on form.

(3) CORAL DAWN is improving with racing and should make her presence felt.

(7) LOLLAPALOOZA, (8) NORTHERN GLOW and (5) FASHIONIGMA can improve on debut and could get into the frame.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) SAFE TO ASSUME left a favourable impression when winning on debut over the course and distance. That form was franked by next-start winner (4) PRINCESS SANTO (1.5kg better off). Princess Santo is weighted to turn the tables. But Safe To Assume is open to any amount of improvement and should have more to offer with racing experience, so could remain unbeaten.

(5) QUEEN NIYABAH edged Princess Santo in the maidens too. They are closely matched on these terms.

(3) L'AMI JEAN, who is maturing, has plenty scope for improvement and could pose the biggest threat.

(7) NOOSA PRINCESS and (8) CHILLY WINTER are capable of making their presence felt.

RACE 9 (1,160M)

(9) TWICE THE TRIP is improving with racing and should contest the finish.

Stable companion (3) TALLADEGA can improve more.

(2) ZULU WAR CRY drops in distance but, with blinkers on, now could sharpen up.

(1) PICK A LILY claims 4kg which should bring her closer.

Watch debutante (6) ICY NIGHT.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(1) MAJOR ATTRACTION and (3) CHILE JAM (1/2kg better off) are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting in a similar contest, which the Major Attraction edged. Both are progressive three-year-old fillies who, with improvement, should fight out the finish.

(2) GIMME GIMME GIMME was not beaten far by that pair when returning from a break. She should get closer with improved fitness on her side.

(7) DUPLICITY is still maturing and has scope for improvement, too. She could also stake a claim after a break.

(4) MISS SMARTY PANTS and (8) RILLE ran well last time and could improve to play a role.

RACE 11 (1,160M)

(1) VASEEM should make a bold bid and resume winning ways.

(4) RAISETHEREDLANTERN showed true form when sporting blinkers last time and should make a race of it.

(2) CARALLUMA comes off a rest but has done well before when fresh.

(5) INFORMATIVE races before this. If he takes his place, he could get into the quartet.

RACE 12 (1,800M)

(2) MARINA got going late over 1,600m to finish third against the boys last time. This step-up in distance and return to racing against her own sex should stand her in good stead.

(1) REALLY ROYAL edged stablemate (3) RAIN IN NEWMARKET in leg 1 over 1,600m. On that evidence, Rain In Newmarket could turn the tables on 1kg better terms.

(5) MALEDIMO and (6) PINK TOURMALINE will be better suited to the extra 200m, so they could pose more of a threat.

(4) LA QUINTA ran well enough at her first go over 1,600m to warrant respect going this trip for the first time.

RACE 13 (1,160M)

(8) BELLA BLACK ducked in sharply last time but will know more about with blinkers. With a 4kg claim, she could make her presence felt.

(6) MOMENTS LIKE THIS recorded her only win with Randall Simons up. Reunited, she should run well.

(4) ANNE BOLEYN is underrated and could go in again.

(3) ALL OF ME, (5) MAY QUEEN and (2) POOL PARTY could get into the mix.

RACE 14 (1,800M)

The progressive (1) WARRIOR completed his hat-trick with victory in the first leg of the Winter Series over 1,600m. On that evidence, he will be hard to beat stepping up to this trip. Jockey Richard Fourie will be aboard.

(4) FIREALLEY led for much of the way, only to be reeled in late. Respect.

(2) HOEDSPRUIT fluffed his lines behind that pair but is capable of better. Given the favourable conditions, he is worth another chance with the headgear removed.

(3) CRIMSON KING and (5) NORTHERN SONG were not beaten far last time, so could take home a cheque.

RACE 15 (1,400M)

(4) GOOD QUEEN BESS was supported in the betting on debut and won impressively. She could be anything.

(1) SOUND OF SUMMER was not disgraced in her post-debut race and could go on.

(2) BELLA ROSA runs well at this track and should not be far behind.

Except for her penultimate start, when problematic, (3) ME TIME has been honest and must be included in all bets.

(8) ESKIMO PIE and stablemate (5) NAMAQUALAND could make the frame.

RACE 16 (1,400M)

The consistent (1) AYE AYE could be looking for this trip now. Both her career wins have come beyond 1,200m (over 1,250m).

(5) MISS MILLSTREAM has found form and consistency at this level. She could have another say despite a three-point rise.

(7) HAMMIE'S FAN and (10) A MOMENT APART should get closer on revised weight terms.

Last-start maiden winners (8) IMPERIAL BALLET and (9) CAPE TO RIO are not without chances on handicap debut.

It could, however, pay to side with (2) LARENTINA, who has plummeted down the ratings to an attractive mark and is capable of a return to form on these terms.