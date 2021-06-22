Warship recharged for battle

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) ALESIAN CHIEF, a last-start second, has good early speed. The colt could run them off their feet.

Debutante (7) WINGS OF NIKE could be anything.

(2) BRIEF CRUSADE comes off a rest and a gelding operation. Any improvement should see him in the shake-up.

(6) SONG OF LIBERTY is improving. Should be on board.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(7) WARSHIP was a gallant second on debut and has trained on. She should be hard to oppose.

(3) PRETTIER IN PINK, (4) QUEEN OF THE NORTH and (8) WHAT A MIRACLE could all do better.

Watch the betting on first-timers (6) TURN TIDE and (9) WINTER RENEGADE.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(5) DYCE has performed well in both starts. Third-up, he looks the one to beat.

First-timers (4) NEVER NO WAY and (8) GENERAL HANCOCK could threaten if fancied.

(1) LAZY GUY disappointed in his last two runs but could get back on track.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) LADY OF THE FLAME could be troubled by breathing problems but should contest the finish after two improved runs.

Watch debutante (10) MCKENNA SKYE.

(11) METEORIC was not disgraced in both starts before being rested.

(2) DANCING ARABIAN has blinkers back on and could get her act together.

RACE 5 (1,700M)

(1) GRIMALDI was not far ahead of (4) PARKER GETRIX and stablemate (6) LIGHT WARRIOR last time, with (5) PRIDEOFFRANSCHHOEK just behind them. However, Grimaldi is back over a preferred distance and could confirm.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) GODSWOOD was not disgraced last time, but stable mate (7) ACE OF SPADES got the better of him two starts ago.

(14) COUNTRY SQUIRE then finished ahead of Ace Of Spades, so they should all go close.

(1) ENJOY THE VIEW is starting to improve.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(5) GREENS gets the nod on recent form.

(9) BELLA BLACK beat (12) TWELVE OAKS by almost 21/2 lengths but it could get closer with a 3kg difference.

With a 4kg apprentice claim, (1) KAYLA'S CHAMP could get into the reckoning.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(4) BAT OUT OF HELL has most scope for improvement and should confirm.

(7) LUCY IN THE SKY should go close.

(3) CAPITIANA comes off a rest but is 3kg worse than (2) PERSICA for two lengths. This could bring them together.