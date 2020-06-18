Watch Blue Spark fly

RACE 1 (1,160M)

Of the 16 runners carded, only three have raced and (8) JAVA HOUSE should head them.

Watch trainer Mike de Kock's (4) BADRAH and (11) SOUTHERN CHARM, as well as (1) AMERICAN LADY and (3) ASTRAL PLANE.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(5) HARRY'S SECRET had no support on debut but showed determination by finishing close-up. He should come on heaps.

On the other hand, (2) CATCH TWENTYTWO found solid support but showed inexperience. Watch for a better effort.

(9) PHINDA MZALA hasn't been far off in all five starts.

Watch newcomers (7) MAXIUMUS, (3 GIMMETHEGOAHEAD and (4) GRAPPLER.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) ANYTHING GOES won full of running on debut and will improve further.

(4) WAR OF ATHENA should enjoy the extra trip.

(2) ELUSIVE WOMAN has plenty of toe and could win if she sees out the trip.

(3) MAGOGO never travelled well last start but could get into the action.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) MASTER OF DISGUISE and (3) THE CONTRACTOR renew their rivalry. Both are drawn well and the latter could have his revenge.

(4) AL HAMMY and (9) GOLD SEASON can only improve on their debut runs. They will relish the extra trip.

Watch first-timer (7) EARL.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(10) LADY AMHERST gets the nod despite the wide draw.

(11) PRINCESS ZENA and (3) HELLO HAPPINESS finished together last start and both should come on.

(4) ENCORE enjoyed the mile last start and has a nice draw.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

Newcomer (10) GRACE FROM ABOVE is reported to be above average. He has a decent draw and could be a banker bet.

(2) BRAVESTARR, (3) ROYAL TIGER and (4) MAJESTIC THUNDER could fight it out for the minor spots.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) BLUE SPARK should go close first-up as a gelding.

(3) TREND MASTER never runs far off them. Chance.

(2) SHADOW CREEK wasn't disgraced in his first run as a gelding but has the worst draw.

First-timer (12) THE GYPSY KING appears to have ability.

RACE 8 (1,160M)

(1) COSMIC RAY was rested after problems with her breathing. She is a capable sort.

(2) ARABELLA QUEEN has a chance if covered early, but also seems to have breathing issues.

(4) STORM REPORT could go in if she behaves at the start.

(5) ZODIAC PRINCESS was second to Summer Pudding, which could give her bragging rights.

RACE 9 (1,160M)

(1) NUMBERNINETYNINE showed progress with blinkers and should run a big race.

(5) SOUL CONNECTION is never far back and should be thereabouts again.

(3) GOLDEN DUKE and (4) FISTS OF FIRE made good debuts as geldings and weren't far apart. Either could feature.