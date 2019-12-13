Racing

Watch Brown's Groenewegen in the new racing season
Groenewegen (left) beating all but Super Fortune on Nov 22. TNP FILE PHOTO
Groenewegen, who resumed from a 21/2-year layoff last month to finish a narrow second, has improved further, judging by his gallop at Kranji yesterday morning.

The seven-year-old Australian-bred looked trimmer and sharper as he breezeed over 600m in 38.4sec. He pulled up without raising a sweat.

The three-time winner was performing well until he went amiss and was rested for almost 21/2 years, before resuming on Nov 22.

He was still a bit on the fat side but his freshness nearly got him his comeback victory. He went down by a whisker to Super Fortune. That run has done him a world of good. Watch him.

YESTERDAY'S GALLOPS

TRAINER SHANE BAERTSCHIGER

I Am The Star 40.2, Destiny Child 40.9, King's Command 39.8, Declare War 39.8.

TRAINER CLIFF BROWN

Centenary Diamond 37.1 *, Don De La Vega 38.6, Filibuster38.1, Gold City 39.7, Gold Crown 38.1 *, Gold Reward 37.1, Magnificent Gold 37.5 *, Constant Justice 38.7, Groenewegen 38.4 *, Superlative 38.5 *, Dragon Ryker 38.7, In All His Glory 38.1.

TRAINER RICARDO LE GRANGE

Ace Harbour 38.7, California 37.5 *, Water Rocket (T Krisna) 37.5 *.

TRAINER LESLIE KHOO

Always There 39.1, Invincible Man 39.1, Lim's Moment 39.1 *.

TRAINER MICHAEL CLEMENTS

Countofmontecristo 37.7 *, Eye Guy 36.8 *, El Primero pace work, Top Knight (S Shafrizal) 38.3 *.

TRAINER JOHN O'HARA

Vesontio 37.8, Horse King (J See) 38.8, Nova Factor 38.1, JK Flash 38.8, JK Formidable (J See) 38.1 *, Theodore (I Saifudin) 38.1.

