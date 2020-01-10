Watch Flying Tourbillon

Flying Tourbillon appears to be a horse with a bit of future.

The Cliff Brown-trained chestnut Austrailian-bred has proven to be consistent with a debut win and a subsequent third from as many starts.

Yesterday morning at Kranji, the smart gelding showed he is the one to watch next start with a brilliant barrier-trial victory.

Ridden by jockey Michael Rodd, Flying Tourbillon sat just behind the pace set by Wonderful Knight from Mr Alejandro.

Wonderful Knight turned for home very wide, enabling Mr Alejandro to straighten almost level but wide apart.

Flying Tourbillon clicked up and went past them easily in the final 200m to win without raising a sweat. The winning time was a modest 1min 01.09sec.

Mig Pierro ran on well to finish second, 3/4 lengths away.

On yesterday's trial win, Flying Tourbillon can be hard to beat in his next assignment.

TRIAL 1 (OFFICIAL RACE TRIAL/PRACTICE)

1 Natureisspeaking (ZX Tan) ORT

2 Takhi (CC Wong) ORT

3 Lim's Unique

4 Silkardo (JP van der Merwe)

5 Kakadu ORT

6 Captain Bill

Margins and time: 2¼, 2, 8, 1¼, ½ (1min 03.70sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 California (T Krisna) starting stall

2 Lim's Magic, 1,000m/vet

3 Holy Grail (N Zyrul) 1,000m/blinkers

4 Steel Cutter, 1,000m/vet

Margins and time: 3¾, nk, hd (1:05.05)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Cadet (L Beuzelin) *

2 War Affair (M Lerner) *

3 Be Bee (M Kellady)

4 Federation (R Zawari)

5 Top Knight (V Duric)

6 Only Win (I Saifudin)

7 Diamonds (CS Chin)

Margins and time: ½, ½, 4½, 4¼, 6½, 2½ (1:00.57)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Flying Tourbillon (M Rodd) *

2 Mig Pierro (Lerner) *

3 Wonderful Knight (Chin)

4 Arnanntara (Kellady)

5 Mr Alejandro (J Powell)

6 Billy Britain (B Woodworth)

7 Elite Conquest (Duric)

8 Lim's Mighty (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: ¾, 1¼, shd, shd, 4¾, 14¼, ½ (1:01.09)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Our Showcase (Zyrul) *

2 Charming Diamond (Kellady) *

3 Star Shield (S John)

4 Smoke And Mirrors (R Iskandar)

5 Mighty Vain (Woodworth)

6 Bengal Lancer (Lerner)

7 Winning Hobby (CT Kuah)

Margins and time: 2, ¾, 3, 5, 5½, 6¼ (1:00.74)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Zoffspeed (Krisna)

2 Silver Sword (Chin)

3 Tobruk (Merwe)

4 Master Sommelier (Powell)

5 Dark Knight (Saifudin)

6 Household Dynasty (Kuah)

7 Lim's Torpedo

Margins and time: 1¼, shd, 2¼, 2¾, ½, 1 (1:03.22)