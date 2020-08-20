Watch for the grin on Moon Face

The grey Moon Face has improved further after winning his trial impressively last week.

It was just a week ago that we pointed you in the direction of a horse we said had a "cute name" - and plenty of ability.

We were talking about a newcomer to trainer Cliff Brown's yard.

His name? Moon Face.

He had just blitzed his rivals when winning a trial that morning - and we liked what we saw.

Indeed, Moon Face didn't just win that trial. He won it hands down, clocking an impressive time of 59.79sec for the 1,000m.

Only the really good ones at Kranji break the minute mark at those morning trials.

So, we took notice and suggested that you did, too. Then we said to wait for when he makes his Kranji debut.

Well, now's the time.

The horse with the cutesy name has been entered for the Class 4 (1) sprint over the 1,200m on the Polytrack.

That will be Race 3 on your Sunday programme and the field is due to jump at 1pm.

Moon Face will be there in the seventh stall and, we reckon, he'll be as right and ready as a racehorse could ever be.

You see, Moon Face has come on since that trial and there was a spring in his step when taken out for work yesterday morning.

Ridden by Ruan Maia who, incidentally, has been involved in all of Moon Face's trials and gallops, the four-year-old didn't do a thing wrong when running the 600m in 38.1sec.

While there's not much on him in our archives, we do know that Moon Face was bred in Argentina and that his father was a roan named Zensational.

Enough said for now. Two weeks ago, Brown presented Inferno in terrific condition and he dissed the field for his fifth win in six starts.

We're wondering if, in Moon Face, Brown has one more "hot stuff" in his yard?

Time will tell. For now, Brown has a live hope in Sunday's $250,000 Merlion Trophy. He will be represented by Zac Kasa who looked in good shape when clocking 35sec in his 600m dash yesterday morning.

Maia did the steering.

A prolific winner with more than $500,000 in the kitty, Zac Kasa has been winless in his last seven outings going back to February last year.

But he could be running into a rich vein of form. He trialled well two weeks ago when narrowly beaten by Countofmontecristo in a fast-run 1,000m hit-out.

He meets some old adversaries - like Bold Thruster and Surpass Natural - in the "Merlion" on Sunday. And while it could be said he needs the Polytrack like a fish needs a bicycle, he is classy enough to run a big race in that small field.

Earlier in the 14-race programme, Brown looks to have a "live" one in Lonhro Gold.

While the last four numbers preceding his name 6 0 5 5 - won't inspire much confidence, Lonhro Gold worked well enough yesterday, clocking 36sec for the 600m, to suggest he could be a player in Race 7.

It was nine days ago that he won a trial in style, clocking 59.73sec for the 1,000m.

He meets some nippy ones, like Lim's Zoom, Kiss Your Song and Sacred Don, on Sunday. Have no fear. Sure as ever, he is quartet material.