Watch Jack's Bird fly home

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) VISTA NOVA looks a good bet. He made a promising debut and should have made improvement. He is fitted with blinkers to sharpen him up.

(9) COUP FOR LUTE may come in for betting support again. He ran a promising race behind a more experienced individual and this shorter trip could suit this speedy sort.

(3) RAIN MUST FALL was second behind a fair sort, despite hanging in the race. He should go forward from a plum gate.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(5) CATCH THE WILLOW progressed from the back to finish in the money on debut. She can only improve. The longer trip could prove to be what she needs. Her pedigree seems to suggest she should relish it.

(9) NIRVANA GIRL has good form and is overdue. Given a positive ride, she could get away from her field, if allowed to. She, too, is bred to enjoy the mile.

(2) MONTFORT was eye-catching after a no-show debut. She has a great draw for her Polytrack debut.

(6) PURPLE SHADOW and (10) CAPULET'S HEART must be considered for the novelty bets.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(9) CAPTAIN ZEE came in for betting support on his local debut a few months back, but faded away. He is trying the Polytrack and could find followers again. He has shown form in the Western Cape. The lightly raced sort has a good pedigree. He can win.

(10) MONTANA SKY is another promising sort. He just found one better after finally landing a decent gate.

(11) WHATEVERITTAKES had a bad draw in the same race and could go closer, as the pair have drawn better and may be running on together at the end.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(8) ARROW'S MARK and (3) GENTLEMAN'S WAGER won nice races at this track recently. They look set to fight it out. Arrow's Mark has a great record over this distance. He is on the up. Gentleman's Wager showed courage to win his last start. He can finally notch up a win over this trip on the Poly.

(5) RUN TO DENMARK, who was ousted by Gentleman's Wager, is having his third run after a rest. He is better off at the weights, so could give them a run for the money.

(7) SMART SOX would be deserving, as he is as consistent as they come. Can be tossed into the exotic bets.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(7) JACK'S BIRD was unlucky not to record her second win last time. She did everything right until the last bit, when she started to hang. She will be at a peak in her third run after a rest and has master tactician Anton Marcus aboard.

(4) DANCING FEATHER took a promising male to the wire last time. She is obviously back to her best. With a better draw and champion rider Warren Kennedy up, she can win.

(1) COMANECI is a Highveld raider with strong form. She could relish the Poly. She is receiving weight.

(9) MARSANNE is unbeaten over the track and trip. Watch for the betting moves.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) PHINDA MZALA has won two in a row in the Highveld and does not look like stopping. He makes the trip to try the Polytrack and has the best draw.

(4) DI MAZZIO needs no introduction as far as the Poly is concerned. He has won seven of eight at this track and showed signs he could be ready to win another one.

(3) PURPLE POWAHOUSE won convincingly last time and has grown stronger. Only concern is the trip could be a bit sharp.

(2) HEY BOY has not been consistent, but has a plum draw. He can finally reward followers.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) KINGSTON ROCK can finally get back in the winner's enclosure after finishing second in his last three starts. The 2.5kg claim will give him a boost.

(11) HAPPY WANDERER came back to form last time and is droping in class. But a wide draw has made it a bit tricky.

(2) CHATTERTONS KEEPER is back on the track of his only win. He has a plum draw, so expect a better performance.

(1) RALPH THE RASCAL has the best draw. He looks capable of winning races. He can be tossed into the novelty bets.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(2) BEAT IT has always looked a capable sort but lost form recently. She would not need to overcome a wide draw this time, but it is a thoroughly competitive race with many runners with genuine claims.

(3) ACADEMIC GOLD caught the eye on local debut at Scottsville. He can make a successful Polytrack debut from another good gate.

(11) BLUSH OF DAWN has drawn badly, but it may not matter as she boasts a strong finish. She can mow them down again, if getting the gaps.

(7) SOLAR FLARE has turned her form around and deserves another go on the Poly. This is a wide-open race, so watch the betting closely.