Watch JR Malone

If his trials and trackwork are anything to go by, fairly highly rated newcomer JR Malone looks set to win first-up at Kranji on Sunday week.

Traned by reigning champion Mark Walker, the five-year-old who arrived from Australia with a rating of 65 finished with something in hand when reeling off 600m in 39.4sec yesterday morning.

He had promising apprentice jockey K Hakim astride.

The son of Sepoy was also impressive in both his trials at Kranji.

In the first on June 26, Hakim rode him to finish a pleasing narrow second behind Crown Gift. The winner clocked 1min 01.50sec for the Poly 1,000m.

Last Thursday, JR Malone showed vast improvement to win his trial. Brazilian jockey Ruan Maia rode him to a 13/4-length victory in a smart 1:00.58.

He looks ready for his debut in a Class 4 (1) sprint over the Polytrack 1,100m on Sunday week.

The chestnut gelding was trained by Danny O'Brien in Australia, where he had 15 starts for three wins and four placings. He won twice over 1,200m and once over 1,300m.

He amassed A$81,965 (S$80,000) in prize money.

A lot of horses entered on Sunday week went through barrier practices yesterday.