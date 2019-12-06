Watch out for American Landing

RACE 1 (800M)

Trainer Gavin Smith has three runners carded and it might pay to keep an eye on the betting as often jockey bookings have been misleading. The filly (7) SUGAR GUM could be the right one under Marco van Rensburg.

Alan Greeff has two runners. (4) TIGER IN THE SUN has regular rider Greg Cheyne aboard him but it may be the filly (6) CIANNA that could be the right one for the yard.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

An open-looking race.

(7) CALANDRA is clearly better than her last run would suggest and she can go close.

(6) ASCENDING HEIGHTS has shown promise in her three starts and should fight out the finish.

(1) QUEEN MAKEDA ran a much-improved race last time out and must be considered.

(3) GREY MISTRESS has been disappointing in her last two starts but is capable of doing better.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(2) KING CAPONE is holding his form and should fight out the finish yet again.

(5) GAELIC STORM is better than his last run would suggest and must be considered.

(1) PRINCE IN ACTION is back on the turf and could do better than his last two runs.

(3) HALLELUJAH needed her local debut and could improve back on the turf.

(6) MASTEROFTHEPARTY is returning from a break but is improving.

(7) BUZZ WORD is unreliable.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(7) ROCK ALOE is improving and can win.

(3) DESERT CHIEF continues to hold his form and has a winning chance.

(1) STORY OF MY LIFE is unreliable but is capable of winning if in the mood.

(2) FRIKKIE was outclassed last time out and should improve in this line-up.

(4) QUERARI VIKING and (5) ARANJUEZ are battling to regain their best form.

(6) JAY'S HAWK is capable of doing better and must be considered.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(2) SILVERY HEIGHTS disappointed on the Polytrack in her penultimate start. She won on the turf and can go close.

(4) FOOLS GARDEN has been consistent and can contest the finish.

(5) BLUSHING BRIDE has a winning chance.

(1) WOODSTOCK FAIRY is a bit unreliable but can win a race like this if she shows her best form.

(3) ANGEL OF ATHENS was not disgraced when fourth last time out.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

The last run of (1) AMERICAN LANDING is best ignored. He is weighted to win this race easily. It is his first run for trainer Alan Greeff.

(2) PHILOS put in a much-improved race last time out but faces stronger thistime.

(3) BRIGADOON ELY drops in distance and could finish in the money.

(4) NOVEMBER STORM has some fair form and could place.

(5) GREATEST WISH won well last time out.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) OUTLANDOS D'AMOUR was a bit of a disappointment when beaten as an odds-on favourite last time out. She does look better than that run and could make amends over this shorter distance.

Stable companions (2) VIVIR and (3) VIA SACRA are not out of it though.

(4) CAPTAIN ANNE BONNY clearly needed her last run but could want further than this 1,000m trip.

(5) HORSE HAIZI is consistent but tackles tougher.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

An open race.

(6) OKAVANGO DELTA should go close to winning.

(2) LORD MARSHALL ran a much-improved race last time out and does have a winning chance.

(3) PARA HANDY has been disappointing of late but is capable of winning if in the mood.

(4) RECONNAISSANCE is better than his last run would suggest and could play a minor role.

(1) GUN HILL is capable of better than what he has been showing.