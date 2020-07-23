Watch out for Virocana

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) ANNA CAPRI was quietly fancied on debut and after looking dangerous got tired and was well beaten into third spot. She will come on lengths.

(10) NINA AMELIA ran close up with (6) HEY GORGEOUS just behind on their debut runs but the jury is out on the strength thereof.

(2) COURTNEY LEIGH found no support on debut but did well in third.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(10) VALYRIAN KING looks the form horse and gets the nod.

(7) SACCHARO was heavily supported on debut but ran downfield after making breathing noises. He was rested and gelded since.

(8) STORMY SEAS improved in blinkers and shouldn't be far off.

(2) NATIONAL LIBERTY did well on debut - watch the 1st race for collateral form.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(14) SWINDON'S PRIDE sports blinkers now and has early speed to overcome a wide draw.

(9) FROZEN PALACE and (8) EUROTEC found some support on debut but will improve over the extra.

(2) SHENANDOAH RIVER ran below form with blinkers on. He still has them on but is better than that and should improve.

(1) BARTHOLOMEUS could get into the frame.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(1) VIROCANA is improving and should be hard to peg back.

(3) STUNNING should run a decent race. Was beaten by Virocana last time out.

(4) ZODIAC PRINCESS was runner-up in her last two and may have to play second fiddle again.

(2) SAPPHIRE ROCK is running well and should get into the frame.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(6) GRINDELWALD is holding form and could be the right one of the St John Gray's foursome which includes (5) PUTINS PROMISE, (10) HOLY MAN and (11) CERTIFIABLE who would come as no surprise if they win.

(2) ROCK OF AFRICA looks set to give them a go.

(4) PALACE ASSEMBLY could grab them late.

(3) ICE EATER is never far off and could get into the mix.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) SHADOW CREEK could pull it off against this moderate lot. He's a top contender.

(7) SHORTSTOP is back over a mile trip and is expected to finish off strongly.

(6) RIGA D'ORA needed his last outing and should make a break for the line.

(11) NOW AND FOREVER, (13) THE BRASS WAY, (14) SUPA MUFTI and (12) PRIVATE RULER could pop up.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(7) SARAGON tries the longer distance now and, with a handy weight, could come out trumps.

(6) MARSHALL FOCH is a strong frontrunner and will be suited to a Striker ride.

(10) SECRET POTION has no weight to carry and will be catching late.

(8) JOHNNY HERO is also at the bottom of the weights and must be respected. Can be tossed into those quartet bets.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(1) SAVING GRACE needed her last run and should stay the extra.

(4) NABEELA finished well clear of (2) ACORN ALLEY last time but has a wide draw to contend with.

(6) SUPER DUPER ran below best in his last two but should get back on track.

(5) OLYMPIC DESTINY is improving with racing and could get into the quartet.