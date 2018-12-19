Watch out for What A Red

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) CAPTAIN CARLOS and (6) SPY were closely matched over the course and distance last start. Both are likely to be prominent again, although (1) FAMOUS ORATOR shows pace too and could mix it with them.

(4) GALLAGHER and (5) THE SUIT have shown enough to be competitive but preference is for the latter's stable companion (10) FERGUS, who has more scope to improve.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

No form to go by in this field full of newcomers, so the betting could provide more clues to the chances of these fillies on debut: (1) CYBER BLOSSOM and (7) WHAT A LOVER are worth a market check, as is (2) DUCHESSOFCORNWALL, who gets weight from all with a 4kg claimer, while (3) MISS HONEY and (5) ROCKACHINO are bred to be useful and could win.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) WHAT A RED makes most appeal of those with experience, having finished on the premises in both starts over this course and distance.

(5) EMMA LEIGH, (8) MAKARANGA LOVE and (11) SUPER LADY could improve with experience to finish closer to that rival.

(9) PHILOMENA is open to further progress, so could earn.

Well-bred newcomers (6) GOLDEN MIRAGE and (12) WINDOW TO AFRICA could be competitive on debut.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

Hard race to assess with jockey R Fourie on lesser-fancied (7) EVENING CHANT instead of (3) DOUBLED OVER. The latter, like topweight (1) FASHION FORCE, is overdue for a maiden win after several close-up finishes.

(2) FAYE has more scope for improvement and should be in the thick of things.

(4) BLUSH SCARLET and (5) ELUSIVE GREEN have claims over this trip.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(3) MERAKI finished behind a smart 3YO prospect in a similar contest last time out.

(11) SHERWOOD FOREST should be competitive on form but is conceding weight to younger rivals (7) PRICELESS RULER and (8) QUICK STAR which gives them the edge.

(6) SPECTRA FORCE could be hard to peg back if allowed a soft lead.

(10) LADDER MAN, (1) ANCESTRY and (2) STRIKEITLIKEAMATCH can earn, too.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(3) JOHNNY BLACK is weighted to confirm his recent form with (6) GREEN JACKET, although the latter should improve in his second run after being gelded.

(7) PRINCE ORACY could get closer to that pair after an eye-catching last run.

(2) VASCOSTREETTRACTOR and (5) TEMP THE TIGER should fare dropping in class.