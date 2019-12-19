Watch Spirit Of Big Bang

The consistent Spirit Of Big Bang (No. 4) has thrived further and is one for the 2020 notebook.

Five starts for two wins and three seconds - that's an impressive record.

From the way things are shaping up, the Michael Clements-trained Spirit Of Big Bang is going to kick off his new campaign like what his name suggests.

The Team Cheval and Goldenhill Stable-owned four-year-old Irish-bred has not been complacent after his wonderful Kranji first season, which kicked off only in late August this year.

The honest bay gelding has been kept ticking by his astute trainer, the premiership runner-up in the recently concluded Singapore racing season.

Spirit Of Big Bang had done some eye-catching gallops in the last couple of weeks and , yesterday morning, he did yet another spirited hit-out which wowed trackside clockers.

He looked good and well within himself as he disposed of 600m in 37.7sec.

He pulled up full of running.

He wanted more, a sign that he was fit and ready for battle.

Since his debut on Aug 23, Spirit Of Big Bang has gone from strength to strength.

He was decidedly unlucky first-up. He left his run too late, rattling home from way back to lose narrowly to the tearaway leader Grand Choice.

That was over 1,200m in an Open Maiden event.

Second-up in another similar affair over 1,400m on Sept 20, he again stormed home too late. He went down narrowly to Hosayliao.

Spirit Of Big Bang was third-time lucky. Ridden a more forward race over 1,600m, he whacked his rivals by 31/2 lengths on Oct 13.

Reclassified in Class 4, he again dropped back a tad further, as well as raced wide without cover. He found himself with too much catching up but was not disgraced to finish second to Ocean Crossing.

He made amends last start in another Class 4 race over 1,600m on Nov 22. Kept a handy midfield, he got up in time to win by half a length.

Watch him next time out.