Watch Sun Sniper

Sun Sniper looks set to be third-time lucky, judging by his impressive trial victory at Kranji yesterday morning.

Ridden by two-time Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric, Sun Sniper led from go to whoa in the third of four trials.

The Lee Freedman-trained four-year-old Australian-bred was never for catching and too good for his trial rivals, winning by three easy lengths.

Then came the other interesting part - he clocked below one minute, 59.90sec, for the 1,000m on the Polytrack. It was the fastest time of the morning.

In his debut on July 28, Sun Sniper moved up from midfield to finish fourth over 1,200m. The winner was the promising Strap Marks.

At his subsequent outing on Aug 16, Sun Sniper went closer, finishing second behind Pennsylvania over the 1,400m.

He now looks spot-on.