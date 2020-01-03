Watch World Squared

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Trainer Gavin Smith has four runners and (8) SUGAR GUM should have won her last start and deserves to make amends.

(1) CERELIA is one of three newcomers for the Alan Greeff yard and the betting needs to be watched.

(4) ETERNAL HOPE has Greg Cheyne in the irons and may be the stable choice.

(5) HERRIN is the newcomer for Greeff and she is a Querari filly.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(5) THEMADSHERIFF struggled without winning in the Western Cape but was not beaten far with blinkers last time out. He can go close to winning.

(1) LITTLE DRUMMER BOY returns from a break. He is battling to win but could finish in the money if fit.

(4) PINCH POT makes his local debut. He is clearly better than his last run would suggest.

(6) BENICARLO is in good form and can place.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) WORLD SQUARED is holding form and has a winning chance in this line-up.

(3) ASCENDING HEIGHTS has some fair form. She could pop up with blinkers added.

(5) KEEPER OF THE KEYS is probably better than her last Polytrack outing would suggest and could like this longer trip.

(6) AMPLE GLORY is doing well and is well drawn. She is clearly not out of it.

(14) TERRA CREEK GIRL is improving. Chance.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) AMBRA has improved under the care of Alan Greeff and can go close to winning.

(2) STOPTHINKINGOFME is better than her last run would suggest and is capable of finishing in the money again.

(3) SUNSHINE MINT has shone on her first run for Greeff and it will not be a surprise were she to follow up and win again.

(5) CLOUD ATLAS can place.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) HOOVES OF TROY was a good juvenile and may have needed his season debut, his first after being gelded. He should be a lively runner in this race.

(2) TORIO LAKE is holding form but does take on stronger this time.

(3) WORLD RADAR won nicely in her first two starts and her last run in Cape Town is best ignored. She could bounce back from that.

(6) CAPTAIN ANNE BONNY needed her last run. Chance

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) TOM N JERRY is battling to regain winning form but could finish in the money.

(2) WOOD FOR THE TREES is holding form and does have a place chance.

(3) BHALTAIR is returning from a break but can win if fit.

(4) GIACOMO is holding form and can contest the finish again.

(5) DUKE OF CARDS was well backed to win on debut and can follow up if in the same mood.

(9) PALACE QUEEN can place.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) STAR FIGHTER is battling to regain winning form but is also usually not far behind.

(2) MERYL has been in good form and can go close.

(3) MADAME SPEAKER is looking for a hat-trick but is probably at her very best over a bit shorter. She can win, though.

(4) DUCHESS OF BOURBON has been disappointing in her last two starts and could cause an upset if at her best.

(5) DELIA'S DELIGHT can earn money.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) MATTINA put behind a disappointing local debut by winning her next start and she can follow up.

(2) NO MORE WORDS was not disgraced when fourth on her local debut and could do a lot better this time.

(3) PRINCESS KALISI is back over the course and distance of her maiden win.

(5) WHISKY TANGO is a course and distance winner and must be considered.

(6) DOUBLED OVER makes her local debut but can consider.