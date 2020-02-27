Watch Wylie Wench win

RACE 1 (2,000M)

(2) ADORABLE ALLEY has matured. She loves the distance and should go close.

(4) EVER FAIR was well behind her last time.

(5) VARQUERA was also well beaten in the same race but both are a lot better than that.

(1) MISS CAP MALA stays well and should get into the fight for honours.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(16) WYLIE WENCH comes off a rest after a narrow defeat on debut and will have gained the experience needed. She'll win this.

(1) LITTLE RAIN was runner-up in both her last two starts and should give another good performance.

(3) ST JOSEPH'S LILY could blossom.

(6) SAMOA hasn't been far off recently.

(2) RIQAABY should prefer further but has a shout now fresh.

(13) MAMAQUERA can improve.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) AKWAAN races as a gelding now after a rest and could come on heaps.

(2) BRAVO ONE was runner-up in his last three races and could go one better.

(3) EPPAGILIA hasn't been far off them and could get into the mix.

(4) THE IT FACTOR looks to be coming on nicely and could take home a cheque.

(15) QUATTRO PASSI could run another honest race.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) CRANK IT UP is now a gelding and after a rest he could get his act together.

(5) TREND MASTER has been close up in all seven starts and should be thereabouts again.

(3) CURIOUS has a serious chance if covered early.

(2) CULTURED PEARL is improving all the while.

(6) BASSAM can do better.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(5) CURVATION got lost on the sharp track last time and could make amends.

(1) ROCK YOU comes off a rest after all 3 good runs and could have her honesty rewarded.

(9) FIRE FLOWER eased in the betting when close up on debut and the extra will suit.

(2) ONE-OH-WONDER, (3) ANATURA, (6) ELLA BEAN, (11) LAST CHEER and (13) OCEAN FOREST are looking to get into the frame.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(3) BEFORE NOON is not the best weighted under the conditions but has solid form and should contest the finish.

(1) ODD ROB runs well here and should get into the action.

(7) GOLD GRIFFIN is best this distance and should give another good showing.

(8) FIFE needed her last run and will come on.

(10) THE LITIGATOR could get into the money.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(7) ISLE DE FRANCE takes on the opposite sex and is ready to resume winning ways.

(3) ROCK THE GLOBE was good enough to run in the Cape Guineas and meets a lot weaker now.

(1) FORAFEWDOLLARSMORE comes off a lengthy lay-off but has class. Watch for support.

(4) PUTINS PROMISE and (5) UNDISCLOSED come off maiden wins and can go on.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(3) LADY OF LIBERTY could set a fast pace up front which will suit the likes of (2) BOCKSCAR who appears a difficult ride and (16) GOLDEN MAN who races before this.

(1) POP ICON runs for Striker and the combo is on a hat-trick.

(8) LIBERADO could get into the reckoning.

(4) PERFACT, (5) CERTIFIABLE and (14) PRIX ECLIPS could make the quartet.