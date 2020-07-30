Water Rocket looks set to make a splash

Water Rocket is in great shape and is the one to beat in Sunday's Race 9.

About three weeks ago, we saw the ultra-consistent Rocket Star frank his good form to blast his Class 4 rivals to smithereens and endorse himself as a star in the making.

On Sunday, his consistent stablemate Water Rocket can also make a splash in the $50,000 Class 4 Div 2 event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange's four-year-old Argentinian-bred is also going to his assignment in terrific form, including two smart trials.

On June 23, the brown gelding finished an eye-catching second to Moongate Star, who franked the form by winning over the Poly 1,000m in a smart 59.74sec.

Last Thursday morning, Water Rocket was merely toying with his rivals when winning his trial in 60.35sec.

His rider, apprentice jockey T Krisna, did not flex a muscle and his mount just carried him to the post.

Le Grange put the finishing touches with a top gallop on Tuesday morning, with race-jockey Vlad Duric aboard.

While Rocket Star has not finished out of the first three with three wins, six seconds and a third, Water Rocket has also been a model of consistency.

From nine starts, he has notched three wins, a second and a third. Two of his victories were over Sunday's Poly 1,200m. The other was over the 1,400m on turf.

All his successes were with different riders - Barend Vorster, Marc Lerner and Ryan Munger. So he's every jockey's dream ride.

Having three-time Singapore champion Duric aboard is a bonus.

At his last start on March 7, Water Rocket won very well in Class 4, the same class he's in on Sunday. Although the margin was only a neck, what emerged was the show of guts, which is a trait of a good horse.