Water Rocket takes off with Duric aboard

After being unplaced at his last two starts, Water Rocket looks set to blast off again, judging by his easy all-the- way trial win at Kranji yesterday morning.

Ridden by champion jockey Vlad Duric, the Ricardo Le Grange-trained four-year-old Argentinian-bred shot off like a jet to set the pace by a length from Lim's Spin. They were followed by a tight bunch of five.

He straightened up with a comfortable lead and gave plenty when niggled just a bit towards the end of the 1,000m trial on the Polytrack.

He clocked 59.92sec, the fastest of the four trials.

Although unplaced in his last two starts, he finished less than two lengths behind the winners.

Before that, he had three wins from 10 starts, twice over the Polytrack 1,200m and once over 1,400m on turf. He was also second twice and third once.

On yesterday's trial, he should return to the winner's enclosure at his next outing.

YESTERDAY'S TRIAL RESULTS

TRIAL 1

1 Lim's Dreamwalker (WH Kok) 2 Rings Of Fire (M Kellady) 3 City Hall (S Noh) 4 Rock Artist (J Powell) 5 Crystal Star (CC Wong)

6 Dimesso (S John) 7 Valor Excelus (ZX Tan) 8 Lim's Battleready (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: Hd, hd, 11/2, ns, 13/4, 51/4, 4 (1min 00.91sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Miraaj (K A'Isisuhairi) H 2 Showcase The Gold (Kellady) 3 Ablest Ascend (L Beuzelin)

4 I Am The Star 5 Ningaloo (B Woodworth)

6 Lady Sprintbok (CS Chin) 7 Rambo

8 Webster (Wong)

Margins and time: Hd, 2, 33/4, 21/2, shd, 93/4, 21/4 (1:00.31)

TRIAL 3

1 Water Rocket (V Duric) H 2 Lim's Spin

(R Maia) 3 Headhunter (M Lerner) 4 Diamond Beauty (TH Koh) 5 Diamond Rush (John) 6 Me No Marsh Mellow (M Zaki)

7 Effortless (Powell) 8 Lim's Passion

Margins and time: 11/2, 11/2, shd, hd, 3, 1/2, 11 (59.92sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Miss Michelle (N Zyrul) 2 Elite Silverghost (Wong) 3 Amazing Man 4 Against Gravity (Zaki) 5 Catch The Tiger (Kellady)

6 Leggenada (John) 7 Crown Delight (A'Isisuhairi) 8 Murrayfield (WW Cheah)

Margins and time: 11/4, hd, ns, 11/4, nk, 1/2, 1 (:01.22)