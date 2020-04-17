Racing

Wednesday night's HK (Happy Valley) results

Apr 17, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st Humble Steed (K Teetan)

2nd Nitro Express (N Callan) Dht

2nd V Chevaliers (C Schofield) Dht

RACE 2

1st Compassion Spirit (Z Purton)

2nd Yee Cheong Pegasus (C Schofield)

3rd Monkey Jewellery (J Moreira)

Racing

UK's racing shutdown to go on until next month due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Related Stories

Golden Sixty out of QEII Cup

Fresh from first-day double, Hamelin gets full book of rides

Trainer keeps all guessing

RACE 3

1st Lasting Friendship (A Hamelin)

2nd Tung Wah Glory (Z Purton)

3rd Methane (N Callan)

RACE 4

1st Sky Treasure (H T Mo)

2nd The Runner (A Hamelin)

3rd Oversubscribed (M F Poon)

RACE 5

1st California Rad (K Teetan)

2nd Super Lucky (N Callan)

3rd The Abraxas (V Borges)

RACE 6

1st Beauty Spark (C Wong)

2nd Californiadeepshot (J Moreira)

3rd Shouson (Z Purton)

RACE 7

1st Sunshine Warrior (C Schofield)

2nd Magnificent (H T Mo)

3rd Enfolding (K C Leung)

RACE 8

1st Island Shine (Z Purton)

2nd Winning Method (M Chadwick)

3rd Victory Power (A Hamelin)

RACE 9

1st Dances With Dragon (Z Purton)

2nd Enrichment (J Moreira)

3rd Righteous Doctrine (M F Poon)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING