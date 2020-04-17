Wednesday night's HK (Happy Valley) results
RACE 1
1st Humble Steed (K Teetan)
2nd Nitro Express (N Callan) Dht
2nd V Chevaliers (C Schofield) Dht
RACE 2
1st Compassion Spirit (Z Purton)
2nd Yee Cheong Pegasus (C Schofield)
3rd Monkey Jewellery (J Moreira)
RACE 3
1st Lasting Friendship (A Hamelin)
2nd Tung Wah Glory (Z Purton)
3rd Methane (N Callan)
RACE 4
1st Sky Treasure (H T Mo)
2nd The Runner (A Hamelin)
3rd Oversubscribed (M F Poon)
RACE 5
1st California Rad (K Teetan)
2nd Super Lucky (N Callan)
3rd The Abraxas (V Borges)
RACE 6
1st Beauty Spark (C Wong)
2nd Californiadeepshot (J Moreira)
3rd Shouson (Z Purton)
RACE 7
1st Sunshine Warrior (C Schofield)
2nd Magnificent (H T Mo)
3rd Enfolding (K C Leung)
RACE 8
1st Island Shine (Z Purton)
2nd Winning Method (M Chadwick)
3rd Victory Power (A Hamelin)
RACE 9
1st Dances With Dragon (Z Purton)
2nd Enrichment (J Moreira)
3rd Righteous Doctrine (M F Poon)
