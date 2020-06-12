Wednesday night's HK (Happy Valley) results
RACE 1
1st Harrier Jet (Z Purton)
2nd Shining On (M Chadwick)
3rd True Legend (K Teetan)
RACE 2
1st Invaluable (V Borges)
2nd Party Together (A Hamelin)
3rd Beauty Angel (C Y Ho)
RACE 3
1st Curling Luxury (H T Mo)
2nd Mischievous Sundae (K Teetan)
3rd Nitro Express (N Callan)
RACE 4
1st Eternal Harvest (C Y Ho)
2nd Diamond Brilliant (A Hamelin)
3rd Cantstopthefeeling (N Callan)
RACE 5
1st Master Albert (A Hamelin)
2nd Compassion Star (J Moreira)
3rd Happy Tango (K Teetan)
RACE 6
1st Sky Darci (J Moreira)
2nd Here Comes Ted (K Teetan)
3rd Resolute (C Schofield)
RACE 7
1st Green Luck (J Moreira)
2nd Alpha Hedge (C Y Ho)
3rd Brave King (C Schofield)
RACE 8
1st California Rad (K Teetan)
2nd Shamport (M Chadwick)
3rd Loriz (V Borges)
RACE 9
1st Massive Pocket (C Y Ho)
2nd Hong Kong Win (J Moreira)
3rd Country Star (K H Chan)
