Wednesday night's HK (Happy Valley) results

Jun 12, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st Harrier Jet (Z Purton)

2nd Shining On (M Chadwick)

3rd True Legend (K Teetan)

RACE 2

1st Invaluable (V Borges)

2nd Party Together (A Hamelin)

3rd Beauty Angel (C Y Ho)

Injured Brown yet to recover

RACE 3

1st Curling Luxury (H T Mo)

2nd Mischievous Sundae (K Teetan)

3rd Nitro Express (N Callan)

RACE 4

1st Eternal Harvest (C Y Ho)

2nd Diamond Brilliant (A Hamelin)

3rd Cantstopthefeeling (N Callan)

RACE 5

1st Master Albert (A Hamelin)

2nd Compassion Star (J Moreira)

3rd Happy Tango (K Teetan)

RACE 6

1st Sky Darci (J Moreira)

2nd Here Comes Ted (K Teetan)

3rd Resolute (C Schofield)

RACE 7

1st Green Luck (J Moreira)

2nd Alpha Hedge (C Y Ho)

3rd Brave King (C Schofield)

RACE 8

1st California Rad (K Teetan)

2nd Shamport (M Chadwick)

3rd Loriz (V Borges)

RACE 9

1st Massive Pocket (C Y Ho)

2nd Hong Kong Win (J Moreira)

3rd Country Star (K H Chan)

