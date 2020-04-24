Wednesday night's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) results
RACE 1
1st Great Son (H N Wong)
2nd Show Mission (K C Leung)
3rd Kwai Chung Elite (Z Purton)
RACE 2
1st Hero Time (Z Purton)
2nd Happy Tango (C Schofield)
3rd Happy Winner (H N Wong)
RACE 3
1st Happy Sebring (C Y Ho)
2nd Vincy (Z Purton)
3rd London Hall (M Chadwick)
RACE 4
1st Electric Lightning (K Teetan)
2nd King's Man (N Callan)
3rd Swot Troopers Wind (M F Poon)
RACE 5
1st We The South (V Borges)
2nd Farm Bumper (C Schofield)
3rd Daily Delight (B Shinn)
RACE 6
1st Tangmere (Z Purton)
2nd Blooming Spirit (C Y Ho)
3rd Sumstreetsumwhere (H T Mo)
RACE 7
1st Destine Jewellery (C Schofield)
2nd Regency Poet (K Teetan)
3rd Lucky Quality (Z Purton)
RACE 8
1st Beauty Amigo (K C Leung)
2nd Golden Dash (M F Poon)
3rd Dancing Fighter (Z Purton)
RACE 9
1st Allied Agility (A Hamelin)
2nd Larson (Z Purton)
3rd Explosive Witness (B Shinn)
