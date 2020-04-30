Wednesday Night's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) Results
RACE 1
1st Gala Night (K C Leung)
2nd Bullish Glory (K Teetan)
3rd Salto Olimpico (B Shinn)
RACE 2
1st Victorious Seeker (J Moreira)
2nd Curling Luxury (C Wong)
3rd Virtus Star (Z Purton)
RACE 3
1st Happy Warrior (Z Purton)
2nd Focus (K Teetan)
3rd Amazing Luck (N Callan)
RACE 4
1st Simply Fluke (J Moreira)
2nd Management Supreme (C Y Ho)
3rd Ambitious Heart (A Hamelin)
RACE 5
1st Sky Show (Z Purton)
2nd Smart Of Youth (B Shinn)
3rd Travel Datuk (A Hamelin)
RACE 6
1st Delightful Laos (K C Leung)
2nd Green Reign (C Y Ho)
3rd Flash Famous (J Moreira)
RACE 7
1st Shining Gem (C Y Ho)
2nd Nordic Warrior (M Chadwick)
3rd Diamond Brilliant (Z Purton)
RACE 8
1st Acclaimed Light (N Callan)
2nd Cinquante Cinq (Z Purton)
3rd Heavenly Thought (J Moreira)
RACE 9
1st Good For You (H T Mo)
2nd Beauty Spark (C Wong)
3rd Little Bird (A Hamelin)
