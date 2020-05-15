Racing

Wednesday night's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) results

Double for jockey Antoine Hamelin.PHOTO: HKJC
May 15, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st Yee Cheong Lucky (C Wong)

2nd Supreme Plus (C Y Ho)

3rd The Abraxas (J Moreira)

RACE 2

1st Indigenous Star (M F Poon)

2nd Charity Wings (B Shinn)

3rd Courageous Dragon (J Moreira)

South African racing gets lifeline

RACE 3

1st Victorious Leader (A Hamelin)

2nd Tigerlad (C Wong)

3rd Exponents (Z Purton)

RACE 4

1st Compassion Spirit (Z Purton)

2nd Honest Way (B Shinn)

3rd Master Albert (A Hamelin)

RACE 5

1st Daily Delight (B Shinn)

2nd Winner's Heart (N Callan)

3rd We The South (V Borges)

RACE 6

1st Smart Leader (J Moreira)

2nd Big Fortune (T H So)

3rd Highland Fortune (C Y Ho)

RACE 7

1st Victoriam (Z Purton)

2nd Grade One (V Borges)

3rd California Concord (N Callan)

RACE 8

1st Beauty Happy (V Borges)

2nd Blastoise (A Hamelin)

3rd Golden Spectrum (K C Leung)

RACE 9

1st Surrealism (A Hamelin)

2nd Best Alliance (K H Chan)

3rd Tangmere (Z Purton)

