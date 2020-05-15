Wednesday night's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) results
RACE 1
1st Yee Cheong Lucky (C Wong)
2nd Supreme Plus (C Y Ho)
3rd The Abraxas (J Moreira)
RACE 2
1st Indigenous Star (M F Poon)
2nd Charity Wings (B Shinn)
3rd Courageous Dragon (J Moreira)
RACE 3
1st Victorious Leader (A Hamelin)
2nd Tigerlad (C Wong)
3rd Exponents (Z Purton)
RACE 4
1st Compassion Spirit (Z Purton)
2nd Honest Way (B Shinn)
3rd Master Albert (A Hamelin)
RACE 5
1st Daily Delight (B Shinn)
2nd Winner's Heart (N Callan)
3rd We The South (V Borges)
RACE 6
1st Smart Leader (J Moreira)
2nd Big Fortune (T H So)
3rd Highland Fortune (C Y Ho)
RACE 7
1st Victoriam (Z Purton)
2nd Grade One (V Borges)
3rd California Concord (N Callan)
RACE 8
1st Beauty Happy (V Borges)
2nd Blastoise (A Hamelin)
3rd Golden Spectrum (K C Leung)
RACE 9
1st Surrealism (A Hamelin)
2nd Best Alliance (K H Chan)
3rd Tangmere (Z Purton)
