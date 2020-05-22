Wednesday night's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) results
RACE 1
1st Here Comes Ted (K Teetan)
2nd Goodluck Goodluck (K C Leung)
3rd Happy Good Guys (J Moreira)
RACE 2
1st Dionysus Collin (Z Purton)
2nd Pretty Bauhinia (K Teetan)
3rd Party Together (H T Mo)
RACE 3
1st Lightning Steed (J Moreira)
2nd Focus (K Teetan)
3rd Seize The Spirit (C Y Ho)
RACE 4
1st Classic Unicorn (K C Leung)
2nd Be Ready (Z Purton)
3rd Flying Genius (K Teetan)
RACE 5
1st Bullish Brother (C Y Ho)
2nd Lucky Quality (K Teetan)
3rd Monkey Jewellery (J Moreira)
RACE 6
1st Flying Bonus (K H Chan)
2nd Interstellar (N Callan)
3rd Harrier Jet (M Chadwick)
RACE 7
1st Magnificent (H T Mo)
2nd Farshad (Z Purton)
3rd Xiang Bai Qi (B Shinn)
RACE 8
1st Golden Dash (Z Purton)
2nd California Rad (K Teetan)
3rd Californiadeepshot (J Moreira)
RACE 9
1st Shining Ace (J Moreira)
2nd Winning Method (M Chadwick)
3rd Sparkling Dragon (V Borges)
