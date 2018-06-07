WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 4 Association Fans ($60-$17)

2nd 7 Wonderful Tiger ($19)

3rd 11 Rising Power ($12)

4th 1 Bo Duke

Forecast $219

Place Forecast (4-7) $62, (4-11) $30, (7-11) $37

Tierce $2,273

Trio $262

Quartet $5,414

RACE 2

1st 2 Super Chic ($7-$6)

2nd 6 McQueen ($19)

3rd 5 Sangria (No 3rd dividend)

4th 7 Good Days

Forecast $19

Tierce $65

Trio $18

Quartet $144

Scratching: 1 Giant Turtle

RACE 3

1st 3 Fantastic Fabio ($132-$33)

2nd 10 Carry To Win ($35)

3rd 5 Young Dreamer ($10)

4th 4 Peace On Earth

Forecast $407

Place Forecast (3-10) $110, (3-5) $52, (5-10) $44

Tierce $6,650

Trio $1,748

Quartet No winner ($3,348 carried forward to next race)

RACE 4

1st 4 Beaut Beaut ($13-$7)

2nd 10 Lucky Lucky ($8)

3rd 9 Deal Maker ($14)

4th 1 I'm The Conquist

Forecast $12

Place Forecast (4-10) $6, (4-9) $13, (9-10) $14

Tierce $140

Trio $63

Quartet $1,462

Scratching: 12 My Bear Cat

RACE 5

1st 2 Multigogo ($40-$14)

2nd 4 Ten Flames ($12)

3rd 8 Sichuan Boss ($7)

4th 10 Never Better

Forecast $57

Place Forecast (2-4) $20, (2-8) $13, (4-8) $10

Tierce $489

Trio $43

Quartet No winner ($3,130 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 3 Top Score ($9-$5.10)

2nd 11 Formula Galore ($22)

3rd 12 Oriental Elite ($13)

4th 6 Jolly Bountiful

Forecast $35

Place Forecast (3-11) $13, (3-12) $10, (11-12) $60

Tierce $424

Trio $180

Quartet $10,576, ($7,666 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 6 Healthy Luck ($19-$6)

2nd 2 Dragon Pioneer ($7)

3rd 4 General Iron ($16)

4th 12 Cheer Win

Forecast $13

Place Forecast (2-6) $5, (4-6) $14, (2-4) $15

Tierce $181

Trio $44

Quartet $2,668

RACE 8

1st 3 Pretty Bauhinia ($83-$21)

2nd 1 Friends Of Ka Ying ($9)

3rd 4 Multi Facets ($8)

4th 7 Lucky Time

Forecast $77

Place Forecast (1-3) $25, (3-4) $22, (1-4) $10

Tierce $981

Trio $84

Quartet $1,174