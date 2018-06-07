WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 4 Association Fans ($60-$17)
2nd 7 Wonderful Tiger ($19)
3rd 11 Rising Power ($12)
4th 1 Bo Duke
Forecast $219
Place Forecast (4-7) $62, (4-11) $30, (7-11) $37
Tierce $2,273
Trio $262
Quartet $5,414
RACE 2
1st 2 Super Chic ($7-$6)
2nd 6 McQueen ($19)
3rd 5 Sangria (No 3rd dividend)
4th 7 Good Days
Forecast $19
Tierce $65
Trio $18
Quartet $144
Scratching: 1 Giant Turtle
RACE 3
1st 3 Fantastic Fabio ($132-$33)
2nd 10 Carry To Win ($35)
3rd 5 Young Dreamer ($10)
4th 4 Peace On Earth
Forecast $407
Place Forecast (3-10) $110, (3-5) $52, (5-10) $44
Tierce $6,650
Trio $1,748
Quartet No winner ($3,348 carried forward to next race)
RACE 4
1st 4 Beaut Beaut ($13-$7)
2nd 10 Lucky Lucky ($8)
3rd 9 Deal Maker ($14)
4th 1 I'm The Conquist
Forecast $12
Place Forecast (4-10) $6, (4-9) $13, (9-10) $14
Tierce $140
Trio $63
Quartet $1,462
Scratching: 12 My Bear Cat
RACE 5
1st 2 Multigogo ($40-$14)
2nd 4 Ten Flames ($12)
3rd 8 Sichuan Boss ($7)
4th 10 Never Better
Forecast $57
Place Forecast (2-4) $20, (2-8) $13, (4-8) $10
Tierce $489
Trio $43
Quartet No winner ($3,130 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 3 Top Score ($9-$5.10)
2nd 11 Formula Galore ($22)
3rd 12 Oriental Elite ($13)
4th 6 Jolly Bountiful
Forecast $35
Place Forecast (3-11) $13, (3-12) $10, (11-12) $60
Tierce $424
Trio $180
Quartet $10,576, ($7,666 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 6 Healthy Luck ($19-$6)
2nd 2 Dragon Pioneer ($7)
3rd 4 General Iron ($16)
4th 12 Cheer Win
Forecast $13
Place Forecast (2-6) $5, (4-6) $14, (2-4) $15
Tierce $181
Trio $44
Quartet $2,668
RACE 8
1st 3 Pretty Bauhinia ($83-$21)
2nd 1 Friends Of Ka Ying ($9)
3rd 4 Multi Facets ($8)
4th 7 Lucky Time
Forecast $77
Place Forecast (1-3) $25, (3-4) $22, (1-4) $10
Tierce $981
Trio $84
Quartet $1,174
