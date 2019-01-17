Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 4 Clement Legend ($9-$5.10)

2nd 5 Garlic Yeah ($10)

3rd 6 Happy Rocky ($12)

4th 3 Ishvara

Forecast $17

Place Forecast (4-5) $6, (4-6) $7, (5-6) $18

Tierce $115

Trio $31

Quartet $751

RACE 2

1st 4 Show Mission ($34-$11)

2nd 10 Carry To Win ($16)

3rd 5 Trendiful ($37)

4th 3 Regency Honey

Forecast $65

Place Forecast (4-10) $20, (4-5) $46, (5-10) $66

Tierce $1,669

Trio $200

Quartet $2,712

RACE 3

1st 8 Clear Choice ($19-$7)

2nd 7 Tai Smart ($21)

3rd 9 Curling Luxury ($15)

4th 4 Family Leader

Forecast $65

Place Forecast (7-8) $18, (8-9) $12, (7-9) $45

Tierce $787

Trio $217

Quartet No winner ($6,506 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 6 C P Power ($50-$14)

2nd 1 Good For You ($11)

3rd 9 Letsgofree ($7)

4th 4 Tennessee Boss

Forecast $73

Place Forecast (1-6) $19, (6-9) $17, (1-9) $10

Tierce $610 Trio $101

Quartet $17,860, $10,829 (carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 1 Navas ($21-$9)

2nd 8 Dollar Reward ($10)

3rd 6 Jolly Bountiful ($9)

4th 2 Phantom Falcon

Forecast $38

Place Forecast (1-8) $14, (1-6) $9, (6-8) $14 Tierce $227

Trio $27 Quartet $1,234

Scratching: 7 Roman Odyssey

RACE 6

1st 7 Gamechangers ($16-$7)

2nd 10 Waldorf ($8)

3rd 12 Lady First ($12)

4th 1 Seven Heavens

Forecast $15

Place Forecast (7-10) $6, (7-12) $11, (10-12) $11 Tierce $151 Trio $63

Quartet $1,179

RACE 7

1st 10 Star Of Joy ($93-$22)

2nd 9 Powermax ($19)

3rd 8 Blitzing ($10)

4th 11 Gallant Return

Forecast $199

Place Forecast (9-10) $50, (8-10) $30, (8-9) $24

Tierce $1,857

Trio $306

Quartet No winner ($5,260 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 5 Warm The Voice ($182-$37)

2nd 2 Green Luck ($6)

3rd 11 Starlit Knight ($17)

4th 3 Happy Dragon

Forecast $110

Place Forecast (2-5) $38, (5-11) $109, (2-11) $20

Tierce $3,881

Trio $503

Quartet ($14,347), $10,907 (carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting on 20/01)