Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 4 Clement Legend ($9-$5.10)
2nd 5 Garlic Yeah ($10)
3rd 6 Happy Rocky ($12)
4th 3 Ishvara
Forecast $17
Place Forecast (4-5) $6, (4-6) $7, (5-6) $18
Tierce $115
Trio $31
Quartet $751
RACE 2
1st 4 Show Mission ($34-$11)
2nd 10 Carry To Win ($16)
3rd 5 Trendiful ($37)
4th 3 Regency Honey
Forecast $65
Place Forecast (4-10) $20, (4-5) $46, (5-10) $66
Tierce $1,669
Trio $200
Quartet $2,712
RACE 3
1st 8 Clear Choice ($19-$7)
2nd 7 Tai Smart ($21)
3rd 9 Curling Luxury ($15)
4th 4 Family Leader
Forecast $65
Place Forecast (7-8) $18, (8-9) $12, (7-9) $45
Tierce $787
Trio $217
Quartet No winner ($6,506 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 6 C P Power ($50-$14)
2nd 1 Good For You ($11)
3rd 9 Letsgofree ($7)
4th 4 Tennessee Boss
Forecast $73
Place Forecast (1-6) $19, (6-9) $17, (1-9) $10
Tierce $610 Trio $101
Quartet $17,860, $10,829 (carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 1 Navas ($21-$9)
2nd 8 Dollar Reward ($10)
3rd 6 Jolly Bountiful ($9)
4th 2 Phantom Falcon
Forecast $38
Place Forecast (1-8) $14, (1-6) $9, (6-8) $14 Tierce $227
Trio $27 Quartet $1,234
Scratching: 7 Roman Odyssey
RACE 6
1st 7 Gamechangers ($16-$7)
2nd 10 Waldorf ($8)
3rd 12 Lady First ($12)
4th 1 Seven Heavens
Forecast $15
Place Forecast (7-10) $6, (7-12) $11, (10-12) $11 Tierce $151 Trio $63
Quartet $1,179
RACE 7
1st 10 Star Of Joy ($93-$22)
2nd 9 Powermax ($19)
3rd 8 Blitzing ($10)
4th 11 Gallant Return
Forecast $199
Place Forecast (9-10) $50, (8-10) $30, (8-9) $24
Tierce $1,857
Trio $306
Quartet No winner ($5,260 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 5 Warm The Voice ($182-$37)
2nd 2 Green Luck ($6)
3rd 11 Starlit Knight ($17)
4th 3 Happy Dragon
Forecast $110
Place Forecast (2-5) $38, (5-11) $109, (2-11) $20
Tierce $3,881
Trio $503
Quartet ($14,347), $10,907 (carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting on 20/01)
