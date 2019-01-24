Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 4 The Joy Of Giving ($18-$7)
2nd 8 Sweet Bean ($15)
3rd 2 Fortune Patrol ($12)
4th 9 Celebration
Forecast $46
Place Forecast (4-8) $15, (2-4) $10, (2-8) $33 Tierce $442
Trio $128 Quartet $7,778
RACE 2
1st 6 Snap Fit ($28-$11)
2nd 9 Gracious Ryder ($15)
3rd 2 Look Eras ($22)
4th 4 Mr Right
Forecast $67
Place Forecast (6-9) $21, (2-6) $35, (2-9) $51
Tierce $1,142 Trio $448
Quartet No Winner ($5,446 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 11 Golden Cannon ($24-$9)
2nd 2 Dashing Dart ($10)
3rd 4 Rookie Star ($17)
4th 10 Lucky Storm
Forecast $30
Place Forecast (2-11) $11, (4-11) $18, (2-4) $22 Tierce $357
Trio $99 Quartet $2,536
RACE 4
1st 7 London Master ($102-$25)
2nd 8 Travel Datuk ($7)
3rd 5 Naboo Star ($8)
4th 6 Sunny Dragon
Forecast $90
Place Forecast (7-8) $26, (5-7) $25, (5-8) $7
Tierce $1,623 Trio $139
Quartet No winner ($4,016 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 11 Charity Grand ($25-$8)
2nd 6 Alpha Hedge ($13)
3rd 3 Cinquante Cinq ($72)
4th 1 Merrygowin
Forecast $44
Place Forecast (6-11) $15, (3-11) $122, (3-6) $214
Tierce $5,145
Trio $2,291
Quartet No winner ($18,690 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 4 Music Addition ($17-$7)
2nd 2 Ka Ying Legend ($17)
3rd 10 Happy Time )$9)
4th 6 Big Bang Bong
Forecast $56
Place Forecast (2-4) $18, (4-10) $7, (2-10) $19
Tierce $337
Trio $73
Quartet $10,386
RACE 7
1st 5 Namjong Plus ($52-$12)
2nd 11 Vigor Fame ($22)
3rd 4 Helene Charisma ($17)
4th 6 Rickfield
Forecast $210
Place Forecast (5-11) $54, (4-5) $29, (4-11) $59
Tierce $4,332 Trio $1,776
Quartet No winner ($6,740 carried forward)
