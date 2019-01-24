Racing

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Jan 24, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 4 The Joy Of Giving ($18-$7)

2nd 8 Sweet Bean ($15)

3rd 2 Fortune Patrol ($12)

4th 9 Celebration

Forecast $46

Place Forecast (4-8) $15, (2-4) $10, (2-8) $33 Tierce $442

Trainer Michael Clements.
Lucky 13 for 'Elena'

Trio $128 Quartet $7,778

RACE 2

1st 6 Snap Fit ($28-$11)

2nd 9 Gracious Ryder ($15)

3rd 2 Look Eras ($22)

4th 4 Mr Right

Forecast $67

Place Forecast (6-9) $21, (2-6) $35, (2-9) $51

Tierce $1,142 Trio $448

Quartet No Winner ($5,446 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 11 Golden Cannon ($24-$9)

2nd 2 Dashing Dart ($10)

3rd 4 Rookie Star ($17)

4th 10 Lucky Storm

Forecast $30

Place Forecast (2-11) $11, (4-11) $18, (2-4) $22 Tierce $357

Trio $99 Quartet $2,536

RACE 4

1st 7 London Master ($102-$25)

2nd 8 Travel Datuk ($7)

3rd 5 Naboo Star ($8)

4th 6 Sunny Dragon

Forecast $90

Place Forecast (7-8) $26, (5-7) $25, (5-8) $7

Tierce $1,623 Trio $139

Quartet No winner ($4,016 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 11 Charity Grand ($25-$8)

2nd 6 Alpha Hedge ($13)

3rd 3 Cinquante Cinq ($72)

4th 1 Merrygowin

Forecast $44

Place Forecast (6-11) $15, (3-11) $122, (3-6) $214

Tierce $5,145

Trio $2,291

Quartet No winner ($18,690 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 4 Music Addition ($17-$7)

2nd 2 Ka Ying Legend ($17)

3rd 10 Happy Time )$9)

4th 6 Big Bang Bong

Forecast $56

Place Forecast (2-4) $18, (4-10) $7, (2-10) $19

Tierce $337

Trio $73

Quartet $10,386

RACE 7

1st 5 Namjong Plus ($52-$12)

2nd 11 Vigor Fame ($22)

3rd 4 Helene Charisma ($17)

4th 6 Rickfield

Forecast $210

Place Forecast (5-11) $54, (4-5) $29, (4-11) $59

Tierce $4,332 Trio $1,776

Quartet No winner ($6,740 carried forward)

