Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

RACE 1

1st 1 The Show ($39-$12)

2nd 10 Happy Happy ($19)

3rd 6 Raichu ($7)

4th 9 Sunny Orient

Forecast $108

Place Forecast (1-10) $31, (1-6) $13, (6-10) $20

Tierce $1,413

Trio $154

Quartet $6,351

RACE 2

1st 6 Exceptional Desire ($19-$7)

2nd 9 Happy Cooperation ($69)

3rd 8 Chaparral Star ($9)

4th 10 Sky Treasure

Forecast $206

Place Forecast (6-9) $55, (6-8) $8, (8-9) $100

Tierce $2,000

Trio $463

Quartet No winner ($8,736 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 4 Charity Wings ($31-$8)

2nd 1 All You Know ($7)

3rd 2 Play Wise ($7)

4th 8 Winwin Ruby

Forecast $22

Place Forecast (1-4) $7, (2-4) $8, (1-2) $5 Tierce $108

Trio $15 Quartet $626

Scratchings: 7 Perfect To Play, 12 Majestic Endeavour

RACE 4

1st 4 Champion's Way ($14-$6)

2nd 5 Very Rich Man ($27)

3rd 11 Gouten Of Garo ($9)

4th 9 Love Chunghwa

Forecast $74

Place Forecast (4-5) $26, (4-11) $7, (5-11) $38

Tierce $647

Trio $211

Quartet (4-5-11-9) $4,709, $5,358 (carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 1 Encouraging ($24-$10)

2nd 4 Har Har Heart ($9)

3rd 8 Penang Hall ($101)

4th 7 Lucky Girl

Forecast $29

Place Forecast (1-4) $11, (1-8) $118, (4-8) $124

Tierce $2,223

Trio $482

Quartet (1-4-8-7) $12,923, $15,752 (carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 3 Red Warrior ($9-$5.10)

2nd 5 Circuit Glory ($15)

3rd 8 Glorious Artist ($9)

4th 9 Good Omen

Forecast $20

Place Forecast (3-5) $8, (3-8) $6, (5-8) $24

Tierce $126

Trio $43

Quartet $1,214

Scratching: 7 Winning Faith

RACE 7

1st 1 Moment Of Power ($57-$19)

2nd 12 Noble Delight ($22)

3rd 4 Explosive Witness ($19)

4th 11 Gentle Breeze

Forecast $245

Place Forecast (1-12) $71, (1-4) $61, (4-12) $54

Tierce $5,359 Trio $585

Quartet No winner ($5,766 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 3 Country Star ($8-$5.10)

2nd 8 Telecom Brothers ($10)

3rd 7 Super Hoppy ($8)

4th 5 Almababy

Forecast $12

Place Forecast (3-8) $4, (3-7) $3, (7-8) $9

Tierce $41 Trio $15

Quartet $344

Scratching: 10 Mr Lumieres