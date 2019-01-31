Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 1 The Show ($39-$12)
2nd 10 Happy Happy ($19)
3rd 6 Raichu ($7)
4th 9 Sunny Orient
Forecast $108
Place Forecast (1-10) $31, (1-6) $13, (6-10) $20
Tierce $1,413
Trio $154
Quartet $6,351
RACE 2
1st 6 Exceptional Desire ($19-$7)
2nd 9 Happy Cooperation ($69)
3rd 8 Chaparral Star ($9)
4th 10 Sky Treasure
Forecast $206
Place Forecast (6-9) $55, (6-8) $8, (8-9) $100
Tierce $2,000
Trio $463
Quartet No winner ($8,736 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 4 Charity Wings ($31-$8)
2nd 1 All You Know ($7)
3rd 2 Play Wise ($7)
4th 8 Winwin Ruby
Forecast $22
Place Forecast (1-4) $7, (2-4) $8, (1-2) $5 Tierce $108
Trio $15 Quartet $626
Scratchings: 7 Perfect To Play, 12 Majestic Endeavour
RACE 4
1st 4 Champion's Way ($14-$6)
2nd 5 Very Rich Man ($27)
3rd 11 Gouten Of Garo ($9)
4th 9 Love Chunghwa
Forecast $74
Place Forecast (4-5) $26, (4-11) $7, (5-11) $38
Tierce $647
Trio $211
Quartet (4-5-11-9) $4,709, $5,358 (carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 1 Encouraging ($24-$10)
2nd 4 Har Har Heart ($9)
3rd 8 Penang Hall ($101)
4th 7 Lucky Girl
Forecast $29
Place Forecast (1-4) $11, (1-8) $118, (4-8) $124
Tierce $2,223
Trio $482
Quartet (1-4-8-7) $12,923, $15,752 (carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 3 Red Warrior ($9-$5.10)
2nd 5 Circuit Glory ($15)
3rd 8 Glorious Artist ($9)
4th 9 Good Omen
Forecast $20
Place Forecast (3-5) $8, (3-8) $6, (5-8) $24
Tierce $126
Trio $43
Quartet $1,214
Scratching: 7 Winning Faith
RACE 7
1st 1 Moment Of Power ($57-$19)
2nd 12 Noble Delight ($22)
3rd 4 Explosive Witness ($19)
4th 11 Gentle Breeze
Forecast $245
Place Forecast (1-12) $71, (1-4) $61, (4-12) $54
Tierce $5,359 Trio $585
Quartet No winner ($5,766 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 3 Country Star ($8-$5.10)
2nd 8 Telecom Brothers ($10)
3rd 7 Super Hoppy ($8)
4th 5 Almababy
Forecast $12
Place Forecast (3-8) $4, (3-7) $3, (7-8) $9
Tierce $41 Trio $15
Quartet $344
Scratching: 10 Mr Lumieres
