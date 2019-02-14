WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 1 E Master ($12-$6)
2nd 2 Look Eras ($8)
3rd 10 Gift Of Lifeline ($49)
4th 7 Frustrated
Forecast $13
Place Forecast (1-2) $5, (1-10) $41, (2-10) $65
Tierce $510
Trio $175
Quartet $8,262
RACE 2
1st 7 Showing Character ($33-$10)
2nd 4 Golden Cannon ($8)
3rd 12 Massive Power ($124)
4th 10 My Blessing
Forecast $28
Place Forecast (4-7) $10, (7-12) $259, (4-12) $171
Tierce $4,512
Trio $1,169
Quartet No winner ($4,682 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 11 Wah May Princess ($29-$11)
2nd 10 Gracious Ryder ($6)
3rd 7 Dollar Reward 9$9)
4th 1 All Best Friends
Forecast $21
Place Forecast (10-11) $8, (7-11) $12, (7-10) $7
Tierce $250
Trio $36
Quartet $1,927
RACE 4
1st 7 Happy Warrior ($13-$6)
2nd 5 Charity Grand ($15)
3rd 4 Tai Smart ($12)
4th 10 Great Joy
Forecast $30
Place Forecast (5-7) $11, (4-7) $9, (4-5) $28
Tierce $278
Trio $70
Quartet $4,306
RACE 5
1st 3 Happy Dragon ($11-$6)
2nd 5 Brave Legend ($27)
3rd 2 Harmony Hero ($8)
4th 12 You Have My Word
Forecast $48
Place Forecast (3-5) $19, (2-3) $6, (2-5) $27
Tierce $428
Trio $88
Quartet $2,253
RACE 6
1st 2 Wishful Thinker ($30-$9)
2nd 4 California Fortune ($9)
3rd 3 Gunnison ($6)
4th 5 Super Turbo
Forecast $56
Place Forecast (2-4) $17, (2-3) $7, (3-4) $6
Tierce $267
Trio $33
Quartet $1,121
RACE 7
1st 9 Circuit Glory ($34-$10)
2nd 7 Litterateur ($12)
3rd 1 Citron Spirit ($14)
4th 5 Super Chic
Forecast $41
Place Forecast (7-9) $11, (1-9) $18, (1-7) $29
Tierce $529
Trio $85
Quartet $7,513, ($9,232 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 1 Encouraging ($12-$8)
1st 9 Magnificent ($474-$129)
3rd 12 Nordic Warrior ($26)
4th 3 Good Omen
Forecast $674
Place Forecast (1-9) $130, (1-12) $27, (9-12) $582
Tierce (1-9-12) $6,738, (9-1-12) $18,919
Trio $2,702
Quartet No winner ($27,222 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 3 Music Addition ($12-$6)
2nd 7 Handsome Bo Bo ($53)
3rd 10 Harrier Jet ($56)
4th 5 Tornado Twist
Forecast $102
Place Forecast (3-7) $34, (3-10) $37, (7-10) $336
Tierce $2,409
Trio $772
Quartet $39,015
