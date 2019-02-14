WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 1 E Master ($12-$6)

2nd 2 Look Eras ($8)

3rd 10 Gift Of Lifeline ($49)

4th 7 Frustrated

Forecast $13

Place Forecast (1-2) $5, (1-10) $41, (2-10) $65

Tierce $510

Trio $175

Quartet $8,262

RACE 2

1st 7 Showing Character ($33-$10)

2nd 4 Golden Cannon ($8)

3rd 12 Massive Power ($124)

4th 10 My Blessing

Forecast $28

Place Forecast (4-7) $10, (7-12) $259, (4-12) $171

Tierce $4,512

Trio $1,169

Quartet No winner ($4,682 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 11 Wah May Princess ($29-$11)

2nd 10 Gracious Ryder ($6)

3rd 7 Dollar Reward 9$9)

4th 1 All Best Friends

Forecast $21

Place Forecast (10-11) $8, (7-11) $12, (7-10) $7

Tierce $250

Trio $36

Quartet $1,927

RACE 4

1st 7 Happy Warrior ($13-$6)

2nd 5 Charity Grand ($15)

3rd 4 Tai Smart ($12)

4th 10 Great Joy

Forecast $30

Place Forecast (5-7) $11, (4-7) $9, (4-5) $28

Tierce $278

Trio $70

Quartet $4,306

RACE 5

1st 3 Happy Dragon ($11-$6)

2nd 5 Brave Legend ($27)

3rd 2 Harmony Hero ($8)

4th 12 You Have My Word

Forecast $48

Place Forecast (3-5) $19, (2-3) $6, (2-5) $27

Tierce $428

Trio $88

Quartet $2,253

RACE 6

1st 2 Wishful Thinker ($30-$9)

2nd 4 California Fortune ($9)

3rd 3 Gunnison ($6)

4th 5 Super Turbo

Forecast $56

Place Forecast (2-4) $17, (2-3) $7, (3-4) $6

Tierce $267

Trio $33

Quartet $1,121

RACE 7

1st 9 Circuit Glory ($34-$10)

2nd 7 Litterateur ($12)

3rd 1 Citron Spirit ($14)

4th 5 Super Chic

Forecast $41

Place Forecast (7-9) $11, (1-9) $18, (1-7) $29

Tierce $529

Trio $85

Quartet $7,513, ($9,232 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 1 Encouraging ($12-$8)

1st 9 Magnificent ($474-$129)

3rd 12 Nordic Warrior ($26)

4th 3 Good Omen

Forecast $674

Place Forecast (1-9) $130, (1-12) $27, (9-12) $582

Tierce (1-9-12) $6,738, (9-1-12) $18,919

Trio $2,702

Quartet No winner ($27,222 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 3 Music Addition ($12-$6)

2nd 7 Handsome Bo Bo ($53)

3rd 10 Harrier Jet ($56)

4th 5 Tornado Twist

Forecast $102

Place Forecast (3-7) $34, (3-10) $37, (7-10) $336

Tierce $2,409

Trio $772

Quartet $39,015