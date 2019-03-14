Wednesday’s Hong Kong results
WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 1 Bullish Brother ($44-$15)
2nd 12 Happy Happy ($8)
3rd 7 Raichu ($14)
4th 9 Ambitious Speedy
Forecast $47
Place Forecast (1-12) $16, (1-7) $26, (7-12) $15
Tierce $701
Trio $119
Quartet No winner ($8,000 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 5 Jolly Convergence ($143-$32)
2nd 7 Little Wise Man ($16)
3rd 3 Shamport ($7)
4th 9 All Great Friends
Forecast $311
Place Forecast (5-7) $77, (3-5) $33, (3-7) $12
Tierce $3,347
Trio $432
Quartet No winner ($23,824 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 9 Frustrated ($22-$7)
2nd 2 Look Eras ($19)
3rd 4 Travel Datuk ($18)
4th 10 General Iron
Forecast $56
Place Forecast (2-9) $18, (4-9) $21, (2-4) $41
Tierce $797
Trio $157
Quartet $6,717
RACE 4
1st 5 Alpha Hedge ($35-$11)
2nd 12 Lucky Shiny Day ($8)
3rd 3 Champion Supreme ($13)
4th 6 Enjoy Life
Forecast $25
Place Forecast (5-12) $10, (3-5) $16, (3-12) $13
Tierce $318
Trio $43
Quartet $2,498
RACE 5
1st 6 Cinquante Cinq ($25-$9)
2nd 3 Acclaimed Light ($33)
3rd 12 Seize The Spirit ($51)
4th 1 Clear Choice
Forecast $147
Place Forecast (3-6) $38, (6-12) $61, (3-12) $167
Tierce $3,026
Trio $830
Quartet No winner ($6,498 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 9 Blitzing ($15-$6)
2nd 10 Buoyant Boy ($27)
3rd 12 Noble Delight ($7)
4th 5 Handsome Rebel
Forecast $49
Place Forecast (9-10) $15, (9-12) $4, (10-12) $20
Tierce $306
Trio $49
Quartet $1,574
RACE 7
1st 8 Lucky Girl ($51-$15)
2nd 9 Merrygowin ($11)
3rd 7 Magnetism ($36)
4th 6 Good Beauty
Forecast $78
Place Forecast (8-9) $23, (7-8) $84, (7-9) $70
Tierce $3,143
Trio $600
Quartet $4,553
RACE 8
1st 4 Fat Turtle ($18-$8)
2nd 12 Split Of A Second ($11)
3rd 8 Sparkling Dragon ($10)
4th 7 Ballistic King
Forecast $37
Place Forecast (4-12) $12, (4-8) $11, (8-12) $15
Tierce $368
Trio $39
Quartet $2,639
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now