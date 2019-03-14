Racing

Wednesday’s Hong Kong results

Mar 14, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Bullish Brother ($44-$15)

2nd 12 Happy Happy ($8)

3rd 7 Raichu ($14)

4th 9 Ambitious Speedy

Forecast $47

Place Forecast (1-12) $16, (1-7) $26, (7-12) $15

Tierce $701

Trio $119

Quartet No winner ($8,000 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 5 Jolly Convergence ($143-$32)

2nd 7 Little Wise Man ($16)

3rd 3 Shamport ($7)

4th 9 All Great Friends

Forecast $311

Place Forecast (5-7) $77, (3-5) $33, (3-7) $12

Tierce $3,347

Trio $432

Quartet No winner ($23,824 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 9 Frustrated ($22-$7)

2nd 2 Look Eras ($19)

3rd 4 Travel Datuk ($18)

4th 10 General Iron

Forecast $56

Place Forecast (2-9) $18, (4-9) $21, (2-4) $41

Tierce $797

Trio $157

Quartet $6,717

RACE 4

1st 5 Alpha Hedge ($35-$11)

2nd 12 Lucky Shiny Day ($8)

3rd 3 Champion Supreme ($13)

4th 6 Enjoy Life

Forecast $25

Place Forecast (5-12) $10, (3-5) $16, (3-12) $13

Tierce $318

Trio $43

Quartet $2,498

RACE 5

1st 6 Cinquante Cinq ($25-$9)

2nd 3 Acclaimed Light ($33)

3rd 12 Seize The Spirit ($51)

4th 1 Clear Choice

Forecast $147

Place Forecast (3-6) $38, (6-12) $61, (3-12) $167

Tierce $3,026

Trio $830

Quartet No winner ($6,498 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 9 Blitzing ($15-$6)

2nd 10 Buoyant Boy ($27)

3rd 12 Noble Delight ($7)

4th 5 Handsome Rebel

Forecast $49

Place Forecast (9-10) $15, (9-12) $4, (10-12) $20

Tierce $306

Trio $49

Quartet $1,574

RACE 7

1st 8 Lucky Girl ($51-$15)

2nd 9 Merrygowin ($11)

3rd 7 Magnetism ($36)

4th 6 Good Beauty

Forecast $78

Place Forecast (8-9) $23, (7-8) $84, (7-9) $70

Tierce $3,143

Trio $600

Quartet $4,553

RACE 8

1st 4 Fat Turtle ($18-$8)

2nd 12 Split Of A Second ($11)

3rd 8 Sparkling Dragon ($10)

4th 7 Ballistic King

Forecast $37

Place Forecast (4-12) $12, (4-8) $11, (8-12) $15

Tierce $368

Trio $39

Quartet $2,639

