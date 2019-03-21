WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 3 Righteous Mate ($59-$19)

2nd 12 Bonito ($23)

3rd 11 Lucky Storm ($7)

4th 2 Bingo Hero

Forecast $217

Place Forecast (3-12) $62, (3-11) $19, (11-12) $23

Tierce $1,830

Trio $507

Quartet No winner ($9,140 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 8 Oriental Elite ($20-$7)

2nd 12 Royal Chocolate ($7)

3rd 11 Gouten Of Garo ($11)

4th 9 Le Terroir

Forecast $27

Place Forecast (8-12) $9, (8-11) $14, (11-12) $8

Tierce $192

Trio $61

Quartet $830

RACE 3

1st 1 Citron Spirit ($45-$11)

2nd 6 Victory Boys ($15)

3rd 2 Insayshable ($13)

4th 4 Super Chic

Forecast $73

Place Forecast (1-6) $19, (1-2) $13, (2-6) $21

Tierce $714

Trio $100

Quartet $5,525

RACE 4

1st 8 Perfect To Play ($65-$17)

2nd 4 Happy Warrior ($6)

3rd 1 Nitro Express ($7)

4th 7 Crown Avenue

Forecast $29

Place Forecast (4-8) $12, (1-8) $20, (1-4) $5

Tierce $395

Trio $61

Quartet $2,414

RACE 5

1st 9 The Show ($68-$17)

2nd 11 Super Euro Star ($28)

3rd 4 All Wongchoy ($56)

4th 2 London Master

Forecast $227

Place Forecast (9-11) $48, (4-9) $128, (4-11) $237

Tierce $12,418

Trio $1,053

Quartet No winner ($5,138 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 3 Speedy King ($32-$8)

2nd 7 Dream Come True ($19)

3rd 4 California Argent ($94)

4th 9 Special Stars

Forecast $81

Place Forecast (3-7) $25, (3-4) $161, (4-7) $277

Tierce $9,582

Trio $692

Quartet No winner ($19,530 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 7 Waldorf ($14-$6)

2nd 3 Fantastic Eight ($10)

3rd 9 Endearing ($26)

4th 2 Telecom Puma

Forecast $20

Place Forecast (3-7) $8, (7-9) $22, (3-9) $44

Tierce $392

Trio $129

Quartet $4,476

RACE 8

1st 10 Penang Hall ($42-$14)

2nd 7 Amazing Satchmo ($21)

3rd 9 Last Kingdom ($14)

4th 11 Zhan Jiang Rocks

Forecast $120

Place Forecast (7-10) $38, (9-10) $25, (7-9) $34

Tierce $2,158

Trio $524

Quartet No winner ($8,196 carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting on March 24)