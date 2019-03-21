WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 3 Righteous Mate ($59-$19)
2nd 12 Bonito ($23)
3rd 11 Lucky Storm ($7)
4th 2 Bingo Hero
Forecast $217
Place Forecast (3-12) $62, (3-11) $19, (11-12) $23
Tierce $1,830
Trio $507
Quartet No winner ($9,140 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 8 Oriental Elite ($20-$7)
2nd 12 Royal Chocolate ($7)
3rd 11 Gouten Of Garo ($11)
4th 9 Le Terroir
Forecast $27
Place Forecast (8-12) $9, (8-11) $14, (11-12) $8
Tierce $192
Trio $61
Quartet $830
RACE 3
1st 1 Citron Spirit ($45-$11)
2nd 6 Victory Boys ($15)
3rd 2 Insayshable ($13)
4th 4 Super Chic
Forecast $73
Place Forecast (1-6) $19, (1-2) $13, (2-6) $21
Tierce $714
Trio $100
Quartet $5,525
RACE 4
1st 8 Perfect To Play ($65-$17)
2nd 4 Happy Warrior ($6)
3rd 1 Nitro Express ($7)
4th 7 Crown Avenue
Forecast $29
Place Forecast (4-8) $12, (1-8) $20, (1-4) $5
Tierce $395
Trio $61
Quartet $2,414
RACE 5
1st 9 The Show ($68-$17)
2nd 11 Super Euro Star ($28)
3rd 4 All Wongchoy ($56)
4th 2 London Master
Forecast $227
Place Forecast (9-11) $48, (4-9) $128, (4-11) $237
Tierce $12,418
Trio $1,053
Quartet No winner ($5,138 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 3 Speedy King ($32-$8)
2nd 7 Dream Come True ($19)
3rd 4 California Argent ($94)
4th 9 Special Stars
Forecast $81
Place Forecast (3-7) $25, (3-4) $161, (4-7) $277
Tierce $9,582
Trio $692
Quartet No winner ($19,530 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 7 Waldorf ($14-$6)
2nd 3 Fantastic Eight ($10)
3rd 9 Endearing ($26)
4th 2 Telecom Puma
Forecast $20
Place Forecast (3-7) $8, (7-9) $22, (3-9) $44
Tierce $392
Trio $129
Quartet $4,476
RACE 8
1st 10 Penang Hall ($42-$14)
2nd 7 Amazing Satchmo ($21)
3rd 9 Last Kingdom ($14)
4th 11 Zhan Jiang Rocks
Forecast $120
Place Forecast (7-10) $38, (9-10) $25, (7-9) $34
Tierce $2,158
Trio $524
Quartet No winner ($8,196 carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting on March 24)
