Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

Mar 28, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 9 Chaparral Star ($19-$8)

2nd 11 Savvy Seven ($18)

3rd 8 Bundle Of Energy ($16)

4th 5 Hurricane Hunter

Forecast $44

Place Forecast (9-11) $16, (8-9) $16, (8-11) $36 Tierce $642

Howl stirs up the morning calm
Wednesday's South Africa Results

Trio $114 Quartet $6,432

RACE 2

1st 7 Royal Racer ($49-$16)

2nd 3 Ruletheroost ($5.10)

3rd 10 Curling Luxury ($23)

4th 6 Little Island

Forecast $34

Place Forecast (3-7) $12, (7-10) $46, (3-10) $14

Tierce $1,004 Trio $162

Quartet No winner ($5,096 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 8 This Is Class ($63-$18)

2nd 9 Bullish Brother ($6)

3rd 5 Gift Of Lifeline ($8)

4th 12 Precious Sweetie

Forecast $33

Place Forecast (8-9) $11, (5-8) $18, (5-9) $6 Tierce $339 Trio $42 Quartet $3,617

RACE 4

1st 1 Frustrated ($9-$5.10)

2nd 4 Travel Datuk ($7)

3rd 9 General Iron ($40)

4th 2 Everbrave

Forecast $8

Place Forecast (1-4) $3, (1-9) $27, (4-9) $39 Tierce $212

Trio $70 Quartet $1,084

RACE 5

1st 4 Helene Charisma ($12-$6)

2nd 9 Tashidelek ($27)

3rd 2 Happy Dragon ($11)

4th 11 Happy Sebring

Forecast $47

Place Forecast (4-9) $17, (2-4) $8, (2-9) $41 Tierce $563

Trio $101 Quartet $2,437

Scratching: 7 Jolly Gene

RACE 6

1st 4 Joyful Union ($21-$9)

2nd 7 Fearless Fire ($8)

3rd 12 Noble Delight ($7)

4th 8 Happy Win Win

Forecast $28

Place Forecast (4-7) $10, (4-12) $5, (7-12) $8 Tierce $126

Trio $24 Quartet $3,169

RACE 7

1st 7 Moment Of Power ($55-$14)

2nd 6 Little Bird ($6)

3rd 9 Fabulous One ($33)

4th 5 Baltic Whisper

Forecast $19

Place Forecast (6-7) $7, (7-9) $69, (6-9) $28 Tierce $1,211

Trio $150 Quartet $5,079

RACE 8

1st 7 Racing Luck ($59-$16)

2nd 11 Last Kingdom ($15)

3rd 12 Ping Hai Treasure ($7)

4th 4 Arcada

Forecast $107

Place Forecast (7-11) $37, (7-12) $23, (11-12) $19

Tierce $1,018

Trio $216

Quartet No winner ($6,114 carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting on March 31)

