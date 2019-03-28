Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 9 Chaparral Star ($19-$8)
2nd 11 Savvy Seven ($18)
3rd 8 Bundle Of Energy ($16)
4th 5 Hurricane Hunter
Forecast $44
Place Forecast (9-11) $16, (8-9) $16, (8-11) $36 Tierce $642
Trio $114 Quartet $6,432
RACE 2
1st 7 Royal Racer ($49-$16)
2nd 3 Ruletheroost ($5.10)
3rd 10 Curling Luxury ($23)
4th 6 Little Island
Forecast $34
Place Forecast (3-7) $12, (7-10) $46, (3-10) $14
Tierce $1,004 Trio $162
Quartet No winner ($5,096 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 8 This Is Class ($63-$18)
2nd 9 Bullish Brother ($6)
3rd 5 Gift Of Lifeline ($8)
4th 12 Precious Sweetie
Forecast $33
Place Forecast (8-9) $11, (5-8) $18, (5-9) $6 Tierce $339 Trio $42 Quartet $3,617
RACE 4
1st 1 Frustrated ($9-$5.10)
2nd 4 Travel Datuk ($7)
3rd 9 General Iron ($40)
4th 2 Everbrave
Forecast $8
Place Forecast (1-4) $3, (1-9) $27, (4-9) $39 Tierce $212
Trio $70 Quartet $1,084
RACE 5
1st 4 Helene Charisma ($12-$6)
2nd 9 Tashidelek ($27)
3rd 2 Happy Dragon ($11)
4th 11 Happy Sebring
Forecast $47
Place Forecast (4-9) $17, (2-4) $8, (2-9) $41 Tierce $563
Trio $101 Quartet $2,437
Scratching: 7 Jolly Gene
RACE 6
1st 4 Joyful Union ($21-$9)
2nd 7 Fearless Fire ($8)
3rd 12 Noble Delight ($7)
4th 8 Happy Win Win
Forecast $28
Place Forecast (4-7) $10, (4-12) $5, (7-12) $8 Tierce $126
Trio $24 Quartet $3,169
RACE 7
1st 7 Moment Of Power ($55-$14)
2nd 6 Little Bird ($6)
3rd 9 Fabulous One ($33)
4th 5 Baltic Whisper
Forecast $19
Place Forecast (6-7) $7, (7-9) $69, (6-9) $28 Tierce $1,211
Trio $150 Quartet $5,079
RACE 8
1st 7 Racing Luck ($59-$16)
2nd 11 Last Kingdom ($15)
3rd 12 Ping Hai Treasure ($7)
4th 4 Arcada
Forecast $107
Place Forecast (7-11) $37, (7-12) $23, (11-12) $19
Tierce $1,018
Trio $216
Quartet No winner ($6,114 carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting on March 31)
