Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

RACE 1

1st 10 Bonito ($37-$13)

2nd 7 Keep Winning ($30)

2nd 12 Gobi Storm ($10)

4th 3 Megatron

Forecast (10-7) $77, (10-12) $22

Place Forecast (7-10) $43, (10-12) $15, (7-12) $54

Tierce (10-7-12) $1,044, (10-12-7) $1,033

Trio $537

Quartet (10-7-12-3) No winner, (10-12-7-3) $4,320

Scratching: 1 Jin Jin King

RACE 2

1st 8 General Iron ($148-$24)

2nd 1 Look Eras ($6)

3rd 7 Lucky Thought ($16)

4th 3 Everbrave

Forecast $54

Place Forecast (1-8) $16, (7-8) $64, (1-7) $14

Tierce $1,600

Trio $103

Quartet $3,066

RACE 3

1st 2 Waldorf ($12-$5.10)

2nd 4 Most Beautiful ($12)

3rd 6 Confucius Day ($80)

4th 5 Nordic Warrior

Forecast $21

Place Forecast (2-4) $8, (2-6) $52, (4-6) $158

Tierce $980

Trio $450

Quartet No winner ($15,008 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 4

1st 9 The Full Bloom ($838-$106)

2nd 5 Mr Darthvegar ($9)

3rd 1 Nitro Express ($22)

4th 4 Shining On

Forecast $908

Place Forecast (5-9) $222, (1-9) $383, (1-5) $35

Tierce $32,967

Trio $2,553

Quartet No winner ($33,924 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 5 Endearing ($27-$10)

2nd 3 Harrier Jet ($10)

3rd 8 E Master ($15)

4th 1 Blitzing

Forecast $34

Place Forecast (3-5) $10, (5-8) $21, (3-8) $24

Tierce $528

Trio $124

Quartet $3,620

RACE 6

1st 7 Sunny Dragon ($56-$12)

2nd 3 This Is Class ($9)

3rd 6 Bullish Brother ($13)

4th 10 Royal Chocolate

Forecast $51

Place Forecast (3-7) $16, (6-7) $18, (3-6) $12

Tierce $676

Trio $91

Quartet $1,256

RACE 7

1st 7 Turin Redstar ($43-$10)

2nd 6 Rivet ($9)

3rd 2 Ruthven ($48)

4th 11 Chefano

Forecast $38

Place Forecast (6-7) $12, (2-7) $87, (2-6) $88

Tierce $3,162

Trio $287

Quartet No winner ($6,080 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 7 Rickfield ($96-$23)

2nd 12 Cinquante Cinq ($8)

3rd 2 Kings Shield ($17)

4th 6 Last Kingdom

Forecast $88

Place Forecast (7-12) $27, (2-7) $60, (2-12) $19

Tierce $2,907 Trio $370

Quartet No winner ($17,174 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting)

Scratching: 10 Roman Impero