Wednesday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 10 Bonito ($37-$13)
2nd 7 Keep Winning ($30)
2nd 12 Gobi Storm ($10)
4th 3 Megatron
Forecast (10-7) $77, (10-12) $22
Place Forecast (7-10) $43, (10-12) $15, (7-12) $54
Tierce (10-7-12) $1,044, (10-12-7) $1,033
Trio $537
Quartet (10-7-12-3) No winner, (10-12-7-3) $4,320
Scratching: 1 Jin Jin King
RACE 2
1st 8 General Iron ($148-$24)
2nd 1 Look Eras ($6)
3rd 7 Lucky Thought ($16)
4th 3 Everbrave
Forecast $54
Place Forecast (1-8) $16, (7-8) $64, (1-7) $14
Tierce $1,600
Trio $103
Quartet $3,066
RACE 3
1st 2 Waldorf ($12-$5.10)
2nd 4 Most Beautiful ($12)
3rd 6 Confucius Day ($80)
4th 5 Nordic Warrior
Forecast $21
Place Forecast (2-4) $8, (2-6) $52, (4-6) $158
Tierce $980
Trio $450
Quartet No winner ($15,008 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 4
1st 9 The Full Bloom ($838-$106)
2nd 5 Mr Darthvegar ($9)
3rd 1 Nitro Express ($22)
4th 4 Shining On
Forecast $908
Place Forecast (5-9) $222, (1-9) $383, (1-5) $35
Tierce $32,967
Trio $2,553
Quartet No winner ($33,924 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 5 Endearing ($27-$10)
2nd 3 Harrier Jet ($10)
3rd 8 E Master ($15)
4th 1 Blitzing
Forecast $34
Place Forecast (3-5) $10, (5-8) $21, (3-8) $24
Tierce $528
Trio $124
Quartet $3,620
RACE 6
1st 7 Sunny Dragon ($56-$12)
2nd 3 This Is Class ($9)
3rd 6 Bullish Brother ($13)
4th 10 Royal Chocolate
Forecast $51
Place Forecast (3-7) $16, (6-7) $18, (3-6) $12
Tierce $676
Trio $91
Quartet $1,256
RACE 7
1st 7 Turin Redstar ($43-$10)
2nd 6 Rivet ($9)
3rd 2 Ruthven ($48)
4th 11 Chefano
Forecast $38
Place Forecast (6-7) $12, (2-7) $87, (2-6) $88
Tierce $3,162
Trio $287
Quartet No winner ($6,080 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 7 Rickfield ($96-$23)
2nd 12 Cinquante Cinq ($8)
3rd 2 Kings Shield ($17)
4th 6 Last Kingdom
Forecast $88
Place Forecast (7-12) $27, (2-7) $60, (2-12) $19
Tierce $2,907 Trio $370
Quartet No winner ($17,174 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting)
Scratching: 10 Roman Impero
